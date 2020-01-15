Blue Zones cooking class set
Blue Zones cooking class set

 CEDAR FALLS — A “Vive La France” Blue Zones cooking class with Luann Alemao will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 21.

Yellow Table Farms owner Eric Jensen will have produce for purchase.

Register by Jan. 19 at www.laanda.com or call 266-8021.

