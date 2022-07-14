Blue Tone Jazz Collective concert set

COURIER STAFF
ALLISON — The Blue Tone Jazz Collective will perform 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wilder Park.
This relatively new group made up of eastern Iowa professionals will provide a unique jazz experience for attendees.
Maid-Rites, hot dogs, walking tacos, pies, and other desserts will be served by a food vendor. The city’s park board will sell popcorn and assorted drinks. Bring a lawn chair for seating.
PHOTOS: Dike-New Hartford vs. Osage in substate final
