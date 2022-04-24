Blue Suede Memories 10th annual Elvis tribute artist events April 29-May 1

WATERLOO – Elvis sightings will be off the charts during the 10th annual Blue Suede Memories Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition April 29-May 1.

At least 10 Elvis tribute artists will compete for prizes, trophies, fan favorites and first-place titles in professional and non-professional categories.

This is Iowa’s largest Elvis tribute event with three show competitions. On Friday and Saturday, doors open at 5:30 p.m., and shows begin at 7 p.m. Next Sunday’s final competition is at 2 p.m. with doors opening at 1 p.m. All performances are at Electric Park Ballroom.

“This is our 10th annual show, which is a milestone. We’re so thankful to the people of the Cedar Valley for their support, and we want to continue to provide them with a wonderful, exciting event,” said Donna Volker, who is co-producing the event with Buzz Anderson.

Emcee will be Matt King. King, who is from London, England, has been an Elvis tribute artist for nearly 30 years and has won international awards for his tribute performances.

Headliner is David Lee, named by Elvis Presley Enterprises as the Ultimate Elvis in 2015, and is a two-time world champion and Canadian grand champion. Lee, who hails from Birmingham, Ala., has won countless other awards for his Elvis tribute performances in the last 20 years.

In addition, Quentin Flagg will perform his ‘50s and ‘60s rock ‘n’ roll. He has performed across North America and abroad, as well as been featured on TV and radio shows and opened for several country music stars like Tracy Byrd.

Change of Habit, a band officially recognized by Graceland, will accompany special guests and contestants. Featured competitors are expected to include Anthony Shore, Ron Tudor Jr., Logan Ramey, Tim E. Hendry, Nathan Pittorf. Bobby Simkins, Chadwick Gates, Russ Brittain, Michael Hartney and Emerson Frakes.

Finalists will be announced Saturday night and will compete for titles and prizes at next Sunday’s event. In the professional category, first-place winner receives a trophy and $2,000; second place, $1,200; third, $800; fourth, $600 and fifth, $400. First-place winner in the non-pro division receives a trophy and $500; second, $250 and third, $100.

“We have two competitors under age 16 and the youngest is eight years old and doing his very first contest,” Volker said.

An international music icon, Elvis was honored as 20th century entertainer of the century. “It think it’s because his music appeals to all ages and across all music genres. He sang rock ’n’ roll, country, the classics, gospel, show tunes – just everything. There’s a song in Elvis’ repertoire for everybody,” she explained.

Tickets, including reserved tables, are on sale by calling Donna Volker at Stardust Productions at (319) 290-8097. General admission tickets will be sold at the door.

Advance tickets are $35 for each show and $40 at the door. A limited number of reserved tickets are available. Gold-level tickets are $45 per seat/per show or $50 on show day. Platinum-level tickets are $55 per seat/per show and $60 on show day. For advance tickets or VIP tickets, contact Volker at (319) 290-8097.

After-parties will follow the shows on Friday and Saturday night at Majestic Moon Party and Event Center, 1955 Locke Ave., No. 2614. The public may attend.

The annual gospel show and breakfast begins at 10 a.m. next Sunday at Electric Park Ballroom. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Tickets are $35, sold in advance by Volker. Tickets must be purchased by 10 a.m. Friday. They will not be sold at the door.

A silent auction and fundraiser will benefit the Honor Flights program on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Days Inn on LaPorte Road. Tickets are $5 at the door.

