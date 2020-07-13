Blue Iguana closes after receiving $14K relief grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — An upscale Tex-Mex restaurant inside a new hotel in Waterloo is no longer operational, though it received a small business grant in April.

Blue Iguana Mexican Cantina, inside the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Westfield Avenue in Waterloo, opened in December 2018. It was unclear when it closed.

The restaurant was owned by Craig Wagner, who also opened the original Blue Iguana in Le Claire as well as several other restaurants in the Quad-Cities area.

Blue Iguana appears to have deleted their Facebook page. But their website, blueiguanawaterloo.com, continued to show restaurant hours and a full menu.

Courtyard by Marriott now listed a place called The Bistro in place of Blue Iguana on their webpage.

A person answering the phone at the hotel said The Bistro was not yet operational. They referred questions to Blue Iguana owners.

Messages to the restaurant’s owners were not returned.

Blue Iguana was the recipient of a $14,000 Small Business Relief grant in mid-April from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

