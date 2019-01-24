WATERLOO -- A wind chill advisory has been issued from tonight through Friday morning for cold temperatures and high winds, leading to wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero in some places.
A wind chill advisory was in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Marshall and Tama counties in northeast Iowa, according to the Thursday morning forecast from the National Weather Service bureau in Des Moines.
The wind chill advisory was in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday through noon Friday for Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek counties, according to the NWS bureau in La Crosse, Wis.
A winter weather advisory remained in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for all listed counties.
No new snow was in the forecast, but existing snow being blown around by wind gusts as high as 35 to 45 miles per hour were expected to cause drifting over roadways, reducing visibility and causing slick or icy roads, particularly in rural areas, according to the NWS.
Wind chills were forecast for as low as minus 35 degrees, according to the NWS. At that level, frostbite would set in on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, according to the NWS, which advises people venturing outside to dress warmly in layers, cover all exposed skin and keep dry.
Snow that would likely impact travel is back in the forecast for Sunday night, though the NWS cautioned it was too early to predict snow amounts.
