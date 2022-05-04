Blood pressure, weight loss topics at Waverly Health Center

WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center has three events during the week of May 8 through 14.
May 10, 6 to 7 p.m., "Lifestyle Approaches to Lower Blood Pressure Naturally," at Tendrils Rooftop Garden and via Google Meet.
Dr. Erica Smith of the Shell Rock Clinic will present how diet, sleep, supplements and reducing stress can help lower blood pressure. The event will be held in person at Tendrils Rooftop Garden and via Google Meet. Join via Google: meet.google.com/fhe-itee-vhh, or py phone: (US) +1 304-774-5089 PIN: 581 568 303#
Event is free and open to all. Masks are required for those attending in person. Call 319-483-1360 with questions.
May 12, 6 to 7 p.m., “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right For Me?” at Tendrils Rooftop Garden, and via Google Meet. Join via Google: meet.google.com/yea-uvhz-nab
Phone: (US) +1 320-322-1953 and enter PIN 189 717 726#. Event is free and open to all. Masks are required for those attending in person. Call 319-483-1360 with questions.
May 14, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Parkinson’s Support Group, open to anyone affected by Parkinson’s disease, or to those who have someone close to them affected by the disease. The group meets in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC the second Saturday of each month. This month, Dr. Ann Rathe will lead a discussion with caregivers on coping with changes in Parkinson’s disease, while Madison Matthias, PTA, will lead people with Parkinson’s in activities for balance, fall prevention and recovery. Masks are required. Call 319-352-4961 with questions.
WSR west elementary south view
An architect's depiction of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, looking at the main entryway on the south end of the building.
Architect's depictions of new Waverly elementary schools
Invision Architecture of Waterloo is designing the planned new elementary schools that will be built in Waverly. These are some drawings of the proposed buildings' exteriors along with some of the indoor spaces.
WSR west elementary media center view
An architect's depiction of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, looking towards the media center.
WSR NE elementary south view
An architect's depiction of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, looking at the main entryway on the south end of the building.
WSR NE elementary hill view
An architect's depiction of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, looking at it from a hill near the building.
WSR NE elementary media center view
An architect's depiction of the planned northeast elementary school, looking at the building's media center.
WSR west elementary commons
The cafeteria and commons area of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted in an architect's drawing.
WSR west elementary lower level studio 2
A classroom on the lower level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR west elementary lower level studio
A classroom on the lower level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR west elementary main floor corridor
The corridor on the main floor of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR west elementary media center
The media center on the lower level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR west elemtentary main level studio 2
A classroom on the main level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR west elementary main level studio
A classroom on the main level of the planned west elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR west elementary commons
The cafeteria and commons area of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted in an architect's drawing.
WSR NE elementary lower level studio 2
A classroom on the lower level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR NE elementary lower level studio
A classroom on the lower level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR NE elementary main corridor
The corridor on the main floor of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR NE elementary media center
The media center on the lower level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR NE elementary main level studio 2
A classroom on the main level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR NE elementary main level studio
A classroom on the main level of the planned northeast elementary school in Waverly, as depicted by an architect.
WSR west elementary main level plan
Plans for the main level of the west elementary school in Waverly.
WSR west elementary lower level plan
Plans for the lower level of the west elementary school in Waverly.
WSR NE elementary lower level plan
Plans for the lower level of the northeast elementary school in Waverly.