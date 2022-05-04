Blood pressure, weight loss topics at Waverly Health Center

WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center has three events during the week of May 8 through 14.

May 10, 6 to 7 p.m., "Lifestyle Approaches to Lower Blood Pressure Naturally," at Tendrils Rooftop Garden and via Google Meet.

Dr. Erica Smith of the Shell Rock Clinic will present how diet, sleep, supplements and reducing stress can help lower blood pressure. The event will be held in person at Tendrils Rooftop Garden and via Google Meet. Join via Google: meet.google.com/fhe-itee-vhh, or py phone: (US) +1 304-774-5089 PIN: 581 568 303#

Event is free and open to all. Masks are required for those attending in person. Call 319-483-1360 with questions.

May 12, 6 to 7 p.m., “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right For Me?” at Tendrils Rooftop Garden, and via Google Meet. Join via Google: meet.google.com/yea-uvhz-nab

Phone: (US) +1 320-322-1953 and enter PIN 189 717 726#. Event is free and open to all. Masks are required for those attending in person. Call 319-483-1360 with questions.

May 14, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Parkinson’s Support Group, open to anyone affected by Parkinson’s disease, or to those who have someone close to them affected by the disease. The group meets in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC the second Saturday of each month. This month, Dr. Ann Rathe will lead a discussion with caregivers on coping with changes in Parkinson’s disease, while Madison Matthias, PTA, will lead people with Parkinson’s in activities for balance, fall prevention and recovery. Masks are required. Call 319-352-4961 with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0