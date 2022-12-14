Blood drive set Dec. 26 at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — A community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 26 at First United Methodist Church – The Gathering Place, 718 Clay St.

As temperatures drop, the need for blood goes up. All blood products needed at community hospitals in the Cedar Valley come from LifeServe blood donors. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903. Appointments are required to participate.