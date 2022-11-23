Blood drive scheduled Monday in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — A community blood drive will be held Monday from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church – The Gathering Place, 718 Clay St.
The community blood supply has been low due to lower donor turnout. In the meantime, someone requires a blood transfusion every two seconds. All of the blood products needed community hospitals in the Cedar Valley come from LifeServe blood donors.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903. Appointments are required to participate.
