LifeServe Blood Center needs both new and regular blood donors to roll up a sleeve this summer.

The Cedar Falls Community Blood Drive is scheduled from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St.

Local lifesaving organizations like LifeServe Blood Center often see dips in blood donations due to blood donors’ busy summer schedules. From outdoor fun to weddings and vacations, people are busy.

However, hospital patients are unable to reschedule their need for transfusions. So, this summer, the center is asking donors to spare just one hour and ensure blood is on the shelf when someone needs it.

The entire whole blood donation process is typically one hour or less. And 60 minutes of one's time could positively impact three families. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1947. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe provides blood products to 158 hospitals primarily in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. YOU make a difference in YOUR community.