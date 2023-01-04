 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blood drive planned Monday at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church

  Melody Parker

WATERLOO — A community blood drive will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church - Parish Hall, 1555 W. Ridgeway Ave.

As temperatures drop, the need for blood goes up. Winter weather, the holiday season, flu season and busy schedules all have an impact on blood donations and blood supply. Automobile accidents can require up to 50 red blood cell units and cancer patients are the number one recipient of all blood products.

All blood products needed at community hospitals in the Cedar Valley come from LifeServe blood donors. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903. Appointments are encouraged.

