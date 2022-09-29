Blood donations sought to support areas of the country impacted by Hurricane Ian

DES MOINES — Eligible blood donors are being urged to make existing donation appointments as soon as possible and keep existing appointments in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The blood supply in the hurricane zone is already suffering due to lower blood donor turnout and evacuations ahead of the storm, according to a news release from LifeServe Blood Center. This disruption is forecasted to be ongoing with the storm and recovery process.

The center, a member of the American Association of Blood Banks Interorganizational Task Force, sent blood products, including red cells and platelets, to Florida on Monday and continues to be on call if more is needed. LifeServe is seeking blood donations now to recoup those donations and ensure a strong community blood supply. It is the sole provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota hospitals.

“In order to support the needs of patients in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian and ensure our local medical partners’ needs are met, we will need to see an increase in blood donors in the coming days and weeks,” LifeServe spokeswoman Danielle West said in the release.

The task force will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as blood needs change. Blood donors can schedule an appointment by calling (800) 287-4903 or going online to lifeservebloodcenter.org.