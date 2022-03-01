'Blood at the Root' examines race, bias and justice in Theatre UNI production

CEDAR FALLS – Providing context is an important element in preparing and performing a play based on a true story, said Margaret Kemp, visiting-artist-in-residence at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

She is directing Theatre UNI’s new drama, “Blood on the Root,” which opens at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bertha Martin Theatre, located in the Strayer-Wood Theatre on the UNI campus. Additional performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and March 9-11, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Audience response discussions will follow performances Thursday and Saturday and March 9.

Written by Dominique Morisseau, “Blood of the Root” is based on the true story of the Jena Six, six Black students who were initially charged with attempted murder for a school fight after a provoking incident on a Louisiana campus in 2006.

For Kemp, a professor at University of California-Davis, dramaturgical research was an important element for this production, including researching the historical, social, political and cultural context of Morisseau’s play.

“Context helps to remind actors that when they’re doing a documentary piece, it can get kind of small. This is not documentary theater; it’s theater with a smaller lens and focus. It was part of my proposal that dramaturgy would be presented in layers, so every week a new subject was brought into the dialogue,” she explained.

An online archive was created, as well, with actors and crew members contributing what they learned through their research. Kemp said she was surprised that many students were unfamiliar with major events in America’s civil rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s, such as the march from Selma to Montgomery and the 1963 March on Washington, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial.

“I realized how much of the history they didn’t know. There was a lot of stuff to learn. Dominique Morisseau cleverly brought the idea of using historical language from the civil rights era, not just what happened in Louisiana. This play is telling a much larger story,” Kemp explained.

Kemp is joined by Eric Lange, head of the UNI theater department, as artistic director and lighting designer. Lange said the script was selected “to elevate the voice of a playwright of color and engage multiple communities in dialogue about the themes found in the play.”

In the production, a Black student decides to provoke change at her high school and sits under a tree where white students gather. In response – echoing what happened in Jena – nooses are hung from that tree and Black students erupt in protest. Morisseau’s play examines the complexities of race, bias, justice and individual freedoms.

The title, “Blood at the Root,” comes from the “Strange Fruit” song about the lynchings of African Americans in the South. Morisseau was commissioned to write the play for graduate students at Penn State University.

Kemp said Theatre UNI’s production is filled with poetry, music and choreography. “The whole script is poetic, and there are certain monologues that are poems.”

There are 12 cast members. Choreography will be provided by Destiny (Tru) Cyrus and original composition will be provided by LYRIKALTMG. Scenic design is provided by UNI theater alumna Katrina Sandvik, with alumna Karle Meyers as costume designer.

Theatre UNI issued the warning that the play contains topics related to the marginalization of specific groups, and the use of language and images that some audience members may find disturbing.

Tickets start at $20 and are available at unitix.uni.edu.

