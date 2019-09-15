{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — The 800 block of East Fourth Street is expected to closed this week for a water service line repair.

A contractor is expected to close the block between Pine and Almond street from Tuesday through Sept. 23 to fix the leak.

A signed detour will use Newell/Conger Street to Broadway Street to Franklin Street and back to East Fourth.

