WATERLOO — The 800 block of East Fourth Street is expected to closed this week for a water service line repair.
A contractor is expected to close the block between Pine and Almond street from Tuesday through Sept. 23 to fix the leak.
A signed detour will use Newell/Conger Street to Broadway Street to Franklin Street and back to East Fourth.
