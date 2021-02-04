WATERLOO – School is out, and the local state-operated coronavirus testing site is closing early because of an impending snow storm.

The Waterloo Test Iowa location will close at noon, two hours early, according to the Governor’s Office.

Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools have cancelled all classes, and Cedar Falls city facilities will close at 1 p.m.

Grundy County authorities responded to a multiple-vehicle accident on Highway 20 with serious injuries on Thursday morning during the storm. Details weren’t available, but Waterloo Fire Rescue’s hazardous materials team was sent to the crash, which involved a tanker hauling sulfuric acid.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Waterloo and surrounding areas that will be in effect until tonight.

A cold front will move through the area with strong northwest winds, falling temperatures and wintry precipitation, according to the National Weather Service. Precipitation will initially start as rain and transition into moderate snow with very low visibility in the morning. Roads may “flash freeze” with the falling temperatures.

Winds will be gusting above 45 mph creating blowing snow and blizzard conditions at times.