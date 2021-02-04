WATERLOO – School is out, and the local state-operated coronavirus testing site is closing early because of an impending snow storm.
The Waterloo Test Iowa location will close at noon, two hours early, according to the Governor’s Office.
Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools have cancelled all classes, and Cedar Falls city facilities will close at 1 p.m.
Grundy County authorities responded to a multiple-vehicle accident on Highway 20 with serious injuries on Thursday morning during the storm. Details weren’t available, but Waterloo Fire Rescue’s hazardous materials team was sent to the crash, which involved a tanker hauling sulfuric acid.
The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Waterloo and surrounding areas that will be in effect until tonight.
A cold front will move through the area with strong northwest winds, falling temperatures and wintry precipitation, according to the National Weather Service. Precipitation will initially start as rain and transition into moderate snow with very low visibility in the morning. Roads may “flash freeze” with the falling temperatures.
Winds will be gusting above 45 mph creating blowing snow and blizzard conditions at times.
Snowfall totals are not expected to be heavy --- about 2 to 4 inches, the Weather Service states.
Cedar Falls City facilities closing at 1 p.m. Thursday are the Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center, the Hearst Center for the Arts, the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau
Additionally, the Cedar Falls Public Library is closed on Thursday as well.
Cedar Falls City Hall will remain open under normal business hours.
The Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday and there will be no early bird lap swim or classes prior to 8 a.m. All aquatics for Thursday the night are canceled.