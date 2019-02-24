WATERLOO -- A blowing wind accompanied by a sheet of ice covered by snow has made for horrible travel conditions throughout the Cedar Valley Sunday.
The winds are expecting to continue blowing the fallen snow, leaving the area cold and dangerous for travel.
Law enforcement agencies around the state are advising people stay in and not travel.
Waterloo police are advising the public to stay off the roads, and have numerous reports of car accidents and cars stuck in the middle of roads.
In Cedar Falls University Avenue at the Greenhill Road roundabout has been shut down because of multiple vehicles stuck in the roadway. Parts of Ridgeway Avenue and South Cedar Heights Drive are down to one lane.
"On the edges of town where that wind is blowing we have a lot of cars that are stuck and roadways that either closed or have one lane open," said Jeff Olson, Cedar Falls public safety director. "Our plows are out, but it's just blowing so hard it blows shut quickly after they plow it open."
Olson advises people out to be careful and to stay off the roads until conditions clear up.
"It seems like the interior part of town isn't as bad," Olson said. "Anywhere where that wind can blow it's causing drifting and travel problems."
Strong winds with gusts up to 50 mph are expected throughout Sunday and will decrease to 21 to 26 mph in the evening, but the wind chill is expected to be negative 20 degrees Sunday night.
Up to 1 to 3 inches of snow fell Saturday night into Sunday after a thunderstorm during the early parts of Saturday evening.
The Iowa Department of Transportation doesn't advise any travel on the roads around Waterloo and Cedar Falls on Highway 218, 63, 58 or 20.
Interstate 35 has been closed in both directions north of the U.S. 30 interchange at Ames to the Minnesota border because of the blizzard conditions.
The weather caused many of the churches in Northeast Iowa and the metro area to be canceled, as well as a planned visit from presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris who planned to make an appearance at Mount Carmel Baptist Church.
The Cedar Valley remains in a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Area law enforcement agencies are warning people to not travel. Some said many vehicles were stranded overnight. Many area counties are under a tow ban for the time being. The Iowa DOT does have its plows out.
Monday's temperatures are expected to drop with a wind chill of negative 20 during the day with more snow possible.
