Blizzard conditions, Winter Storm Warning continues until 6 p.m. Saturday

WATERLOO -- Blizzard conditions, including wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, continued Saturday after Friday's snowstorm brought another 3 inches of snow to most of northeast Iowa and Saturday's winds kicked it all up.
A winter storm warning remained in effect for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Clayton, Fayette, Grundy, Marshall, Tama and Winneshiek counties until 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service bureaus in Des Moines and La Crosse.
Waterloo received 3.4 inches of snow in the Friday night snowstorm, while both Decorah in far northeast Iowa and Hampton in north central both saw 3 inches of snow, according to NWS senior meteorologist Melinda Beerends.
The Iowa State Patrol reported 150 crashes statewide from Friday through Saturday morning, and another 221 instances where they assisted motorists on Iowa roadways.
"The Iowa State Patrol recommends that you stay home this morning to avoid hazardous travel conditions," the patrol warned on its Facebook page Saturday morning.
The snow forecast led one grocery store owner in Greene to bed down in her own store Friday night so she could make sure to open it up for Saturday customers, her daughter wrote on Facebook Friday evening.
"Since mom and dad live out in the country and our roads often drift shut quickly, mom brought in a cot and some bedding to spend the night at the store so she could make sure she opened on time in the morning," wrote Teresa Davis on West Forty Enterprises' Facebook page.
Northwest winds of between 30 and 40 miles per hour, and gusts of up to 50 mph, will be the big threat, causing blowing and drifting snow and whiteout conditions, especially in rural areas, according to the NWS.
Combined with the snow and ice on roadways, those winds will lead to difficulty traveling, particularly in northern and western Iowa, said Beerends.
"While it doesn't specifically say 'travel not advised,' travel is not great" in northeast Iowa, she said. "Really, if you don't have to go out today, it's best -- especially in rural areas -- to stay put and stay safe for the day."
And as the sun set, it was important to only be outside for limited periods of time this weekend.
Dangerously cold wind chill values as low as -20 degrees Farenheit will be likely Saturday afternoon and evening, according to the NWS. Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chill values of as low as -30 degrees are also anticipated Sunday and Monday nights. Wind chills that low can cause frostbite on exposed skin within 30 minutes.
A chance of flurries are likely early Monday morning.