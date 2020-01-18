Blizzard conditions, Winter Storm Warning continues until 6 p.m. Saturday

The snow forecast led one grocery store owner in Greene to bed down in her own store Friday night so she could make sure to open it up for Saturday customers, her daughter wrote on Facebook Friday evening.

"Since mom and dad live out in the country and our roads often drift shut quickly, mom brought in a cot and some bedding to spend the night at the store so she could make sure she opened on time in the morning," wrote Teresa Davis on West Forty Enterprises' Facebook page.

Northwest winds of between 30 and 40 miles per hour, and gusts of up to 50 mph, will be the big threat, causing blowing and drifting snow and whiteout conditions, especially in rural areas, according to the NWS.

Combined with the snow and ice on roadways, those winds will lead to difficulty traveling, particularly in northern and western Iowa, said Beerends.

"While it doesn't specifically say 'travel not advised,' travel is not great" in northeast Iowa, she said. "Really, if you don't have to go out today, it's best -- especially in rural areas -- to stay put and stay safe for the day."

And as the sun set, it was important to only be outside for limited periods of time this weekend.