Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguished a fire at the John Deere foundry on Westfield Avenue on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.

 JEFF REINITZ jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com

WATERLOO -- A fire broke out on a conveyor belt system at the John Deere foundry in Waterloo on Friday afternoon.

The blaze started on a belt in the lump shaker, a system used to shake slag off of foundry products, at the Westfield Avenue facility around 2:05 p.m. Flames spread to a shoot that covered the belt, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were on the scene within five minutes and had the fire knocked down at 2:25 p.m. A damage estimate wasn’t immediately available.

No injuries were reported.

