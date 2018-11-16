WATERLOO -- A fire broke out on a conveyor belt system at the John Deere foundry in Waterloo on Friday afternoon.
The blaze started on a belt in the lump shaker, a system used to shake slag off of foundry products, at the Westfield Avenue facility around 2:05 p.m. Flames spread to a shoot that covered the belt, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
Firefighters were on the scene within five minutes and had the fire knocked down at 2:25 p.m. A damage estimate wasn’t immediately available.
No injuries were reported.
