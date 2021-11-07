Black's Building history up for auction

WATERLOO — Antiques from Waterloo’s past are hitting the auction block this week to clear the way for the sale of the city’s historic Black’s Building.

Richard Penn Auctions, known for vintage finds, is administering the sale of pieces from Vern and Donna Nelson’s private collection, many of them stored in remote corners of the eight-story building at 501 Sycamore St.

“Excavating the 501 building was a real adventure,” Penn said. “Great pieces were stuffed away on just about every floor.”

The collection includes fixtures, cabinets and signs from businesses both based at the Black’s Building and elsewhere around Waterloo as well as antiques the family brought over from Europe.

“There’s a lot of memories in this building,” said Penn, recounting how as a child he met his hero, singing cowboy Gene Autry, during a special event at Black’s. He still carries of photo of the encounter on this cellphone.

After posting photos of some of the historic items online, Penn was inundated with messages from people sharing their own memories of the department store and how it was a community hub.

The upcoming auction has other personal ties for Penn. He points out a grouping of stained-glass windows and remembers how they had originally been auctioned off by a church years ago. Donna Nelson bought some of them, Penn bought some of them, and now he’s selling Nelson’s for her.

“We’re just renting this stuff, and then someone else gets to rent it,” he said of the nature of antiques.

The three day sale runs Friday, Nov. 12, through Sunday, Nov. 14, with both online and in-person bidding at two locations — the Black’s Building and the Waterloo Convention Center at Sullivan Brothers Plaza, 200 W. Fourth St.

The auction totals 1,700 lots from the Nelsons and other sellers and the contents of a 1890s drugstore from West Point, Iowa.

Friday’s auction will be at the Black’s Building with about 500 lots from Nelson’s collection. It starts at 10 a.m. with a two-hour, in-person-only bidding on last-minute finds that aren’t included in the catalog. The catalog session, with internet participation, begins at noon and includes a collection of stained glass.

“If there were to be a department store for stained glass, this could be the beginning,” Penn said. “Dozens of stained glass window sets with monumental examples from the 1900s are included.”

Other pieces include a Hallet & Davis concert grand piano, post office and bank teller windows, five-foot wide copper cheese vat, a Brunswick Monarch pool table, a Chandler & Price printing press circa 1900, and a walnut British lift cab elevator.

The item so far gathering the most interest online is a small coffin. Penn lifts the lid to reveal a real skeleton minus the skull inside. He said the casket and remains were found in the Black’s basement and may have come from a fraternal club.

The Saturday and Sunday auctions will be at the Waterloo Convention Center starting at 9 a.m. with items from other sellers.

“The two sessions at the Convention Center have a fun feeling and fun flavor completely different than the Friday session,” Penn said.

Saturday items include a low-mileage 1979 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow — the lone Saturday item from the Nelsons — and a 1963 Jaguar Mark 2 as well as smaller items like Teddy bears, early hand-carved rocking horses and cast iron toys and mechanical banks. There is also a small collection of vintage guitars including a 1960s Gibson Les Paul, Gibson mandolin and a Gibson Arch-Top. Also featured Saturday is the contents of the 1890s West Point drugstore.

The first hour Sunday will offer about 100 non-cataloged items for in-person bidders before catalog bidding begins at 10 a.m. Lots include drug store items, cash registers, kiddie rides and juke boxes.

The catalog can be found online at www.RichPennAuctions.com and contains items too many to list. Absentee and phone bidding is also allowed, for more information call (319) 291-6688.

Both the Nelsons and Midtown Development, which operates the Black’s Building, filed for bankruptcy reorganization this summer. Court records indicate the auction items owned by the Nelsons are being removed to help with the building’s sale. No further details were available about the building’s sale.

