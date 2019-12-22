DES MOINES — New Year’s Eve is fast approaching, Iowa, so don’t forget to buy a bottle of Black Velvet or Blue Ox for the celebration.
Odds are, you like one of them.
Black Velvet Canadian Whiskey continued its long reign as Iowa’s most popular liquor. The brand sold more than 160,000 cases in the most recent fiscal year, according to new data from the state department that monitors alcohol sales.
That’s comfortably more than the 109,000 cases of Captain Morgan Spiced Rum sold; it looks like the captain is striking a runner-up pose.
Overall, liquor sales were up 6.1 percent over the previous fiscal year, the largest increase in at least five years, according to state data.
With $340 million in liquor sales, $126 million in tax revenue was transferred to the state’s general fund, according to the state Alcoholic Beverages Division.
“This report demonstrates that ABD continues to provide a significant return on investment to the citizens of Iowa,” division administrator Stephen Larson said in a statement. “The citizen-owned distribution model generated millions of dollars that will be used by the legislature for programs that benefit all Iowans, regardless of whether they choose to consume alcohol.”
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey, Tito’s Handmade Texas Vodka and Hawkeye Vodka round out the top five liquors sold in Iowa in the fiscal year that ran from July 2018 to June 2019.
Blue Ox Vodka, made in Grimes, was far and away the best-selling Iowa-made liquor at more than 12,600 cases. Templeton’s The Good Stuff 4-year-old rye whiskey sold more than 4,200 cases and Cedar Ridge’s Blended Bourbon more than 3,200.
Templeton and Cedar Ridge were the best-performing Iowa-based distillers: Templeton Distilling made more than $2 million in sales and Cedar Ridge Vineyards nearly $1.8 million.
Iowa-brewed beers grew more popular: Sales were up 16.3 percent over the previous year.
But the purchase of Iowa-brewed beers remains a small sliver of Iowans’ spending on beer, just 1.1 percent of all beer purchases during the fiscal year, according to the state data.
A total of more than 71.5 million gallons of beer were purchased in Iowa during the fiscal year.
One of SingleSpeed's ever evolving beers, Victory Dance was aptly named when the recipe came together last year after several tweaks through a few early batches. The American-style IPA features the citrusy flavors with a hint of peach.
Lion Bridge has roared onto the craft beer scene earning gold medals at the Great American Beer Festival in back-to-back years 2014, 2015. A third in three years isn't out of the question and Yard Sale IPA could be a good candidate. It's a well-balanced entry into the increasingly crowded citrus-bend pale ales. But it has a nice sharpness from the bittering hops to keep it from being too sweet which distinguishes it from the others.
Broad Street has so far brewed one batch of Tommy Knocker. It likely won't be the last. The style moves away from their typical English-style ales and is more like a West Coast-style pale ale. The heavy dry hopping of Cascade hops gives it a pleasant drinkable flavor and aroma that doesn't take a hop head to appreciate.
Hop-heavy beers are one of Toppling Goliath's specialty. The Decorah brewery has some the highest rated beers in the world, but that hasn't stopped them from innovating and expanding what their good at. Pompeii is a relatively new entry to their lineup and was immediately embraced by hop heads and beer fans in general. A generous dose of Mosaic hops gives this one a robust, crisp flavor.
Equatorial is a heavily hopped pale wheat ale originally brewed by SingleSpeed Brewing specifically for Mumford and Sons' Gentlemen of the Road tour which held a stopover in Waverly in 2015. Contract brewed at Backpocket Brewing Co. in Coralville, the big batch went fast and signaled to SingleSpeed this summer beer is one to keep in regular rotation.
Franklin Street Brewing in Manchester has brewed a few different IPAs in their short time in existence. The Fuzzy side down got some attention. It has a light, tropical flavor that a large segment of craft beer lovers enjoy. It is a good beer for a summer day before, after or during a float on the white water course across Franklin Street from the brewery.
Pales in comparison: 10 best Northeast Iowa pale ales
Beer lists can be confusing when different styles and types get mixed together. Stouts on a list with lagers defy logic. It's like comparing apple ciders to orange shandies. With spring beginning, we are closer to the weather for hoppy, crisp beer.
Here's a list of some of the best pale ales Northeast Iowa and the Cedar Valley have to offer. Not all are strictly IPAs, but all are brewed with pale malt and feature hop-heavy flavors. Feel free to weigh in on how wrong this is and what beers are missing from the list.
1 of 10
COURIER FILE PHOTO
Toppling Goliath's King Sue.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
Toppling Goliath’s “pseudo Sue” beer has a bold flavor that comes from heavy dry hopping with citra hops.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
One of SingleSpeed's ever evolving beers, Victory Dance was aptly named when the recipe came together last year after several tweaks through a few early batches. The American-style IPA features the citrusy flavors with a hint of peach.
Lion Bridge has roared onto the craft beer scene earning gold medals at the Great American Beer Festival in back-to-back years 2014, 2015. A third in three years isn't out of the question and Yard Sale IPA could be a good candidate. It's a well-balanced entry into the increasingly crowded citrus-bend pale ales. But it has a nice sharpness from the bittering hops to keep it from being too sweet which distinguishes it from the others.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
Broad Street has so far brewed one batch of Tommy Knocker. It likely won't be the last. The style moves away from their typical English-style ales and is more like a West Coast-style pale ale. The heavy dry hopping of Cascade hops gives it a pleasant drinkable flavor and aroma that doesn't take a hop head to appreciate.
JOHN MOLSEED
john.molseed@wcfcourier.com
Hop-heavy beers are one of Toppling Goliath's specialty. The Decorah brewery has some the highest rated beers in the world, but that hasn't stopped them from innovating and expanding what their good at. Pompeii is a relatively new entry to their lineup and was immediately embraced by hop heads and beer fans in general. A generous dose of Mosaic hops gives this one a robust, crisp flavor.
John Molseed/Courier Staff Writer
Equatorial is a heavily hopped pale wheat ale originally brewed by SingleSpeed Brewing specifically for Mumford and Sons' Gentlemen of the Road tour which held a stopover in Waverly in 2015. Contract brewed at Backpocket Brewing Co. in Coralville, the big batch went fast and signaled to SingleSpeed this summer beer is one to keep in regular rotation.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
Franklin Street Brewing in Manchester has brewed a few different IPAs in their short time in existence. The Fuzzy side down got some attention. It has a light, tropical flavor that a large segment of craft beer lovers enjoy. It is a good beer for a summer day before, after or during a float on the white water course across Franklin Street from the brewery.
Named for what was an ongoing competition between Iowa breweries to see who can pack as much citra hops into a beer, Big Grove's Arms Race upped the ante. Everybody wins during battles like these.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.