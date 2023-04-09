CEDAR FALLS – Certain foods can be well-kept secrets to some of us.

A recent project at the University of Northern Iowa set out to change that and leave an impression on campus taste buds in the process.

The Black Capital Study + Projects and UNI John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center brought five Black-run food operations and their delicacies to campus and took away any excuses about not having the time to venture outside the university bubble.

The businesses were given the keys to the kitchen at Rialto Dining Center for a day — March 23-24, March 27-28 and April 3. If not for the initiative, the campus community may have never known about Momma 'Nem Soul Food and Catering based in Waterloo – a 30-year staple without a brick and mortar location – and how “no one comforts the soul like Momma 'Nem.”

“Even though we’ve been around for generations and generations, not everybody would be able to find Momma 'Nem Soul Food, and it definitely highlights each one of us every day, and lets the community and students know what we specialize in and what we’re good at,” said Marketia Moore, one of the owners.

Black-run food operations took things a step further by exposing campus diners to different stories and culture. When one says “Momma 'Nem” in parts of the southern United States, you’re referring to the mother and everyone who is associated with her.

In this case, the name refers to Lena Thomas, one of the founders of the business and the late mother of Mary Thomas and Thomas’ sister-in-law, Julie Baskerville-Thomas. They have both helped its rise to prominence. Moore happens to be the daughter of Thomas, demonstrating how food and cooking often is passed down from generation to generation.

“That’s how it was when I was growing up, she was growing up. We called my grandmother Big Mama,” said Thomas. “She was in the kitchen, and then her daughters and her sons who knew how to cook and barbeque were 'nem.'”

At UNI, Momma 'Nem served southern fried chicken wings, smoked green beans with turkey, and garlic mashed potatoes -- served with chicken gravy made from scratch. Everything is made with love that comes with the family dynamic.

“Nothing is by a recipe that you follow. It’s here in the heart. It’s what you were taught. It’s what you remember. Taste. Home-cooked soul food is a lost art,” said Thomas. “And if you have it, you have it, and if you have it, it’s best to utilize it because it’s hard to find, someone who can make home-style food.”

The food can be ordered by emailing mommanemsoulfood@gmail.com, checking out the Facebook page “Momma 'Nem Soul Food and Catering,” or calling (319) 208-4480.

Their own story

The Black-owned operations all have stories about their aspirations and what led them to start a business based on satisfying one’s taste buds.

Dominique Wallican developed a lifelong passion for cooking, but decided to dive into sales as a profession. Sometimes, the world has a funny way of telling someone they should return to what they love.

One day while working as a pharmaceutical sales representative in Chicago, Wallican found herself out of work along with 75% of her coworkers. She eventually found another job, but realized it was time for a change.

“For the first time in my life, I want to do what I want to do and not what I have to do,” Wallican recalled thinking to herself. “So when I was laid off, I was like, ‘let me dream again.’ And so I started cooking.”

Wallican started by testing a seafood boil with 12 family members, using her signature “seafood butter” sauce. After receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews, she started her “Dominique’s Seafood” truck in January 2020.

Despite kicking off at the start of the pandemic, she said the virus wasn’t a hindrance to her operations, and she actually saw growth as families shifted to take-out meals.

“I think that people during that time wanted food that they could take home and eat with their family in a safe environment, so it was kind of perfect, because I was just doing popups from my kitchen,” Wallican said. “I still grew through COVID because one thing people are going to always do … they’re going to eat, and if you have something that other people don’t have, they’re going to buy it from you.”

Dominique’s arrived at UNI with shrimp and grits and hand-breaded catfish with dirty rice. She offers popup seafood boils and does catering. She can be contacted for food at https://www.dominiquesseafood.com/.

Tu Wayy Catering

Not everyone starts the same. Tutu Boyd started Tu Wayy Catering because she felt the Cedar Valley had a “need for good food” back in 2019.

“I like for food to be good,” she said. “I don’t take shortcuts. How I cook for me and my two sons at home is how I’d cook for 200 people. I don’t substitute -- I try to use quality ingredients. I like to feed people.”

Her love of cooking began when she was young. When she was a child during Thanksgiving, her family created a menu and picked things that they wanted to cook. At UNI, she was offering loaded fries with toppings like hand-breaded chicken tenders and homestyle macaroni and cheese.

“The help, the feedback – this is really neat. It was really dope as a small business to partner with bigger people,” she said.

She does not have a storefront, but can be found on Facebook under “Tu Wayy Catering.”

Daniel and Mom's

Teta Toe of Daniel and Mom’s Kitchen also has been influenced by others, and the event helped fuel even more belief that her dreams can come true.

“I learned after my auntie. I watched her cook, and she inspired me,” said Toe. “I’m now hoping someday to open a restaurant.”

Cooking for people in Waterloo since 2017, she lived with family and loved to share food. She decided to do it every week and make a living as a one-woman show.

“I get to cook for parties or baby showers or anything now,” she said.

Unlike many of the others, it’s just her in the kitchen. She was offering jollof rice with different meats and vegetables, along with twist donuts with cinnamon. The cinnamon is what “makes them more special.”

“I think the food is delicious. It’s made of spices you don’t often get around this area, and all the different meat was really good,” said Katie Kreis, one of the event organizers. “And the sweetness of the donuts were great.”

“Being from South Africa, I’ve had actual jollof from Ethiopia and Nigeria a lot, and this is 10 out of 10. The seasoning was fantastic,” said her husband, Josh Voight.

Pick Up N Go

Tamara Pernell and London Kirksey had always worked in someone else’s kitchen, but opportunity struck around 2016 when they noticed a lack of Southern cuisine in Northeast Iowa. At the time, Pernell was managing a McDonald’s and Kirksey was going to Hawkeye Community College, but they found the time to make pick-up orders from home, built up a reputation and eventually worked their way up to a spot on 927 W. Fifth St.

Getting the word out about their business, Pick Up N Go, has been the tricky part.

“So far we’re doing all right, I’d say, but we could be doing better,” Kirksey said. “This is what this was, we could expand and everybody could know about what we do.”

Pernell and Kirksey prepared a crab boil with homestyle macaroni and cheese. Reception was good, while access to a state-of-the-art kitchen made the job easier. Overall, Pernell said it was a positive experience.

“They’ve given us a platform as a small business, as a Black-owned business, as a woman-owned business, our own platform got a chance to show our stuff, show our skills and capabilities and meet some great some people along the way,” she said.