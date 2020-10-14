Black Lives Matter rally returns, pushes vote

WATERLOO — Black Lives Matter marchers returned to the streets of downtown Waterloo on Tuesday night to renew the focus on racial justice and encourage voting.

“This fight is never over. It wasn’t over when Martin Luther King marched. It wasn’t over when Malcolm X marched. It wasn’t over when Barack Obama came into office,” organizer Aquonn Williams said Tuesday night, months after nationwide marches and protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About 70 people rallied in Lincoln Park and then marched past the building that houses Waterloo’s City Hall and police station chanting “no justice, no peace” and the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Derrick Ambrose and others who lost their lives to police.

After passing through a nearby neighborhood, the group stopped at the absentee ballot drop box in front of the Black Hawk County Courthouse. There, organizers pleaded with marchers to vote in the upcoming election.

Marching once isn’t getting the job done, Williams said.

