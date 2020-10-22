Black leadership group continues online economic series Saturday

WATERLOO — The 24/7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium will host its third economic empowerment virtual workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The event will feature an address and guidance by Marcus Brown, who is the diversity, equity and inclusion strategy manager for U.S. Bank, followed by information to help participants leverage 2020 tax refunds.

Previously, Brown served as the training and development program manager for the U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation. He also has served in positions at Missouri Jobs with Justice and the Deaconess Foundation working on systems-level change for socioeconomic justice, child well-being and improved health outcomes within the St. Louis metropolitan area.

This session is sponsored by U.S. Bank. To register and attend, go online to www.cvskillup.com. For additional information, contact Kingsley Botchway at botchwayk@waterlooschools.org or Joy Briscoe at briscoej@waterlooschools.org.

