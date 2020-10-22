 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Black leadership group continues online economic series Saturday
0 comments
top story

Black leadership group continues online economic series Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marcus Brown

Brown

WATERLOO — The 24/7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium will host its third economic empowerment virtual workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The event will feature an address and guidance by Marcus Brown, who is the diversity, equity and inclusion strategy manager for U.S. Bank, followed by information to help participants leverage 2020 tax refunds.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
MIND YOUR BUSINESS (NEWS): Become a member

Previously, Brown served as the training and development program manager for the U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation. He also has served in positions at Missouri Jobs with Justice and the Deaconess Foundation working on systems-level change for socioeconomic justice, child well-being and improved health outcomes within the St. Louis metropolitan area.

This session is sponsored by U.S. Bank. To register and attend, go online to www.cvskillup.com. For additional information, contact Kingsley Botchway at botchwayk@waterlooschools.org or Joy Briscoe at briscoej@waterlooschools.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Class 1A playoff football between Dike-New Hartford and Jesup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News