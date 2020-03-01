You are the owner of this article.
Black History Showcase tells artist stories
Black History Showcase tells artist stories

WATERLOO -- February was a month to remember those who came before, agreed participants at this year's Black History Showcase. But it was also a celebration of the present.

"This is not black history," said Chaveevah Banks Ferguson, part of the Rocki N Chaveevah duo who host a weekly Facebook show. "It's black my-story, it's black your-story and black our-story."

And there were a lot of stories to tell during the second-annual event, which brought out a couple hundred to the Waterloo West High School auditorium Saturday evening.

Interspersed between the singers, dancers and poets were community leaders who spoke about what Black History Month meant to them.

"Miss Maya Angelou allowed me to be OK with my strength, and to be OK with my pain," said Nia Wilder, a KBBG talk-show host. "And if there is anyone in the audience who feels they have a voice, I encourage you to use that. You never know who needs your words and who needs your courage."

"We stand on the shoulders of giants," agreed Dr. Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonya, who noted those before her made it possible for her to become Black Hawk County's first black director of health. "It's important that you always remember that we are resilient people. Never be ashamed of your blackness."

The showcase included slam poetry performances from the Waterloo Writing Project on the subject of family, Crystal Mitchell singing Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit" accompanied by a slideshow lesson on the history of lynching, and a group performance by Hip Hop Literacy that began with the audio recording of a man who spoke at a Waterloo City Hall meeting saying boys who wore hooded sweatshirts were "up to no good."

"You see me in a hoodie and it generates hate/ I see another die, I ain't got no time to waste," performers chorused.

Iowa Rep. Ras Smith noted Black History Month was recognized at the state legislature, though he argued much of that history was "romanticized" and "fantasized."

"In a building that is 95% white, it can be interesting the reflections you get of black history," Smith said.

Instead, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said in taped remarks, black history was "made every day."

"You are important to black history. You have the opportunity to make a difference every day in the lives of those in your community," Hart said.

Organizer Felicia Smith-Nalls agreed.

"Our history is so rich and so current," she said after the event. "We are black history everyday. I want people to recognize and remember that. ... Many of the people in the audience were alive when Waterloo was segregated. It's so relevant."

That painful history, argued Kingsley Botchway, human resources director with Waterloo Community Schools, was necessary for a brighter future.

"We must unlock our past in order to access our future," he said.

In a surprise at the end of the night, Smith-Nalls took the microphone and asked for donations to help True Talent Dance owner Tashshay Williams move into her new studio home for her, co-director Tierra Starks and their 30-plus dancers. Dozens came forward to donate cash, bringing Williams to tears.

"While we celebrate black history, we are celebrating our future black history," Smith-Nalls said.

