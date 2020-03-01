Black History Showcase tells artist stories

WATERLOO -- February was a month to remember those who came before, agreed participants at this year's Black History Showcase. But it was also a celebration of the present.

"This is not black history," said Chaveevah Banks Ferguson, part of the Rocki N Chaveevah duo who host a weekly Facebook show. "It's black my-story, it's black your-story and black our-story."

And there were a lot of stories to tell during the second-annual event, which brought out a couple hundred to the Waterloo West High School auditorium Saturday evening.

Interspersed between the singers, dancers and poets were community leaders who spoke about what Black History Month meant to them.

"Miss Maya Angelou allowed me to be OK with my strength, and to be OK with my pain," said Nia Wilder, a KBBG talk-show host. "And if there is anyone in the audience who feels they have a voice, I encourage you to use that. You never know who needs your words and who needs your courage."

"We stand on the shoulders of giants," agreed Dr. Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonya, who noted those before her made it possible for her to become Black Hawk County's first black director of health. "It's important that you always remember that we are resilient people. Never be ashamed of your blackness."