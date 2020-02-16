Black history programs set this week

WATERLOO — The Iowa African American Heritage Trail program will host two events at the Waterloo Public Library this week as part of Black History Month.

A public information meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday will feature local historian Charles Pearson discussing lost, forgotten and vanished Black Hawk County’s industrial black railroad communities, heritage areas, neighborhoods, farms and community gardens.

Yolando Loveless, executive director of the Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission, also will discuss the story of Waterloo’s first documented black resident, entrepreneur and Civil War veteran George Butler.

A public meeting and workshop is also scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Friday for the U.S. African American Heritage Trail Summer Youth Research Program. The program provides high school juniors and seniors a hands-on opportunity for career exploration in travel and tourism, agriculture, urban planning, community development, architecture and outdoor recreation.

For more information, contact Pearson at pc.pearsonconsulting@gmail.com.

