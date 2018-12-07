WATERLOO — The Waterloo Black Hawks hockey team will commemorate Pearl Harbor and honor one of the Cedar Valley’s own who lost his life there at the games Friday and Saturday.
At Friday’s game, several members of the William Kvidera family will be special guests, and a Kvidera family member will drop the puck for the ceremonial opening faceoff. William L. Kvidera, 22, was killed at Pearl Harbor. His remains were returned to Iowa and buried in his hometown of Traer on Nov. 16.
At Friday and Saturday’s games, Black Hawks players will wear specially designed jerseys commemorating the anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941. After the game, those jerseys will be auctioned off, with proceeds going to Americans for Independent Living and Cedar Valley Honor Flight.
Americans for Independent Living creates awareness regarding the need for more accessible living areas for disabled veterans and transitional housing for veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
The Honor Flight program has brought Northeast Iowa veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War to Washington D.C. to visit the monuments there commemorating their service.
Veterans and active duty servicemen and women in attendance will receive a free ticket. To order tickets, go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com or call 291-7680.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.