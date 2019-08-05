WATERLOO — A former day care center in Waterloo will be the home of a new veterans center.
The Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Office, housed in the Pinecrest Building at 1407 Independence Ave., will open a veterans center in the space formerly occupied by Grin & Grow Child Care. The day care center did not renew its contract at the building.
Yolando Loveless, executive director of the county veterans affairs office, hopes to have the veterans center open at the beginning of next year. He’s waiting for the county Board of Supervisors to approve funding for cosmetic repairs and a sign for the new area.
“There’s no construction,” Loveless said. “There’s no walls coming down and then coming back up. ... It just needs a fresh coat of paint, and maybe some tile and roofing,” Loveless said.
The veteran center will provide space for veterans to gather. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
The new location has several large rooms for fitness classes, presentations, and general recreation. It also includes a kitchen.
“We can host lunches right here on site,” Loveless said.
Loveless is excited about the development.
“This is not just for veterans, but for families to come too,” Loveless said. “We’re building that partnership with the community where we can provide space. We’re going to become a one-stop shop.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.