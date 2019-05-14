WATERLOO — A series of 12 free veterans lunches are planned from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays throughout the summer in the Cedar Valley.
Beginning this week through the last week in July, the meals will be in Lincoln Park in Waterloo.
The outdoor lunches then move to Veterans Memorial Park in Cedar Falls.
In its fourth year, the event is a great way for veterans to meet other veterans, said Yolando Loveless, who recently took over as executive director of the Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission.
The menu and sponsor change weekly. Each lunch is open to veterans and their dependents. It will be held in the Elks Lodge if there’s rain.
“I’m excited about it,” Loveless said. “We’re looking forward to increasing our numbers,” including veterans from surrounding counties.
Veterans Affairs officials will be on hand to answer questions about VA services. Veterans who have never received VA benefits are encouraged to sign up if they qualify.
“It’s some good involvement with our community,” said Stacy Albus, veterans service officer at the Black Hawk VA Commission.
The event began as a way to raise funds to provide housing for homeless veterans.
