WATERLOO -- More sponsors are needed for Operation Christmas to provide needy veterans with gifts.
Since 2016 the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Office's "Christmas for a Veteran" program has provided gifts to low income, homeless and struggling veterans.
More sponsors are needed, said Kevin Dill, executive director of the Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission.
Call the Black Hawk VA's office to sponsor a veteran or veteran's family.
"The veteran will decide whether they can deliver the gifts to their home or bring them here and we'll deliver them," Dill said. "The gifts have to be here by Dec. 14."
The gifts will be delivered Dec. 18, 19 and 20.
"Anyone can step forward and be a sponsor of a veteran," Dill said.
Even small donations are accepted, and can go toward meals on Thanksgiving and Christmas for needy veterans.
Fifty veterans have come forward to the VA about needing help during Christmas.
"We have enough to sponsor 30," Dill said. "We still need 20 more sponsors."
More veterans will be added to list before the deadline.
"When I started in this office I saw there was an incredible need of folks needing assistant throughout the months," Dill said. "If you need something January, February through November obviously your not going to have enough during Christmas to provide for your children."
That mindset inspired Dill to try to be Santa for Black Hawk County veterans.
Last year the program helped 84 veterans and families and 257 veterans and widows in nursing homes, Dill said. It can be as extravagant as donors want it to be.
"It really depends on the sponsor, if they want to just do a few gifts or if they want to be out of control," Dill said. "We just want to make sure that veterans that want to be adopted come down here and see us by Nov. 9 and by Dec. 14 please have gifts ready for veterans."
