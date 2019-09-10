WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Veterans Affairs office and Waterloo Fire Department are joining together to host blood drives on the anniversary of 9/11.
The Black Hawk VA will host a blood drive at their office at 1407 Independence Ave. from 9 a.m. to noon. Waterloo firefighters will host a blood drive at the downtown station, 425 E. Third St., from noon until 6 p.m., both in honor of 9/11.
Battalion Chief Mike Moore with Waterloo Fire Rescue said people should call and make an appointment to reserve a time and avoid wait time to donate during blood drives.
Donors for the firefighter’s drive can make an appointment by calling 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), and save time with the Rapid Pass service, which is available at the website redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.
Appointments to make a blood donation to the Black Hawk VA’s blood drive can be made at at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org or by phone at 800-287-4903.
Participants in the Waterloo Fire Rescue blood drive will receive a coupon for a slice of Casey’s pizza and a haircut at Sports Clips, and Black Hawk VA donors will be able to order an All American Donor T-shirt.
“Giving blood is a selfless way to give directly back to those in need in your community,” according to a Black Hawk VA news release. “Blood is needed every day, not just following tragedies. Besides trauma victims, donated blood can save or sustain the lives of cancer patients, transplant recipients, premature babies, mothers after delivery, those undergoing routine surgery, and community members with numerous illnesses and conditions.”
