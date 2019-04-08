{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Black Hawk Park has significant damage from flood earlier this year and is closed.

“The high water coupled with large ice floats created more damage than a normal high-water event would,” according to Black Hawk County Conservation’s Facebook page. “Staff is working on getting the park repaired as soon as they can. We will get the park open as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Because of safety issues Black Hawk County Conservation isn’t looking for volunteer help.

The damage to the park is less than what it was in 2008, but the ice floats from this year’s flooding have damaged signs and trees among other things.

George Wyth State Park has also experienced flooding. The park is open, but some of the roads in the park are closed.

There is no date set for when Black Hawk Park will be reopened.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Staff Writer

Load comments