Black Hawk Hotel begins accepting reservations today
Black Hawk Hotel begins accepting reservations today

CEDAR FALLS -- The Black Hawk Hotel is now accepting reservations.

The 167-year-old Black Hawk Hotel is dedicating several suites for extended stays, from one month to one year. The hotel’s extended stay suites are intended to meet the growing need for flexible housing in the Cedar Valley.

Renovation of several historic hotel rooms to include kitchenettes will be completed throughout the summer, with extended stays available beginning May 15. The remaining hotel rooms at The Black Hawk will continue to serve locals and travelers alike in the same fashion.

"This is a chance to live at the hotel, with our services and staff available to make your stay — however long — comfortable and enjoyable,” said Audrey Kittrell, vice president of business development for Eagle View. Eagle View acquired The Black Hawk Hotel in April 2017.

Recognizing the effects of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry, the Black Hawk Hotel has implemented newcleaning and no-contact policies with the reopening for the safety of guests, staff and community.

The Black Hawk Hotel is making its lobby and bar (Bar Winslow) available for rentable event space. The lobby is being transformed into event space that can accommodate groups of 10-150 (event occupancy will be determined by the current social distancing guidelines).

Bar Winslow anticipates reopening as soon as state guidelines allow, and will also be for-rent for events. Bar Winslow’s private lounge can host groups of 25 for cocktail parties, while the entire bar can be bought out for up to 60 guests. 

The adjacent retro motel is open to healthcare professionals who need a place to safely quarantine. The nightly rate has been reduced to $50, with half of the revenue from these reservations donated back to the local health system’s foundation.

Hotels were not mandated to close by state or federal health officials during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the Black Hawk Hotel temporarily suspended new bookings in March.

