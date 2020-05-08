Black Hawk Hotel begins accepting reservations today

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The Black Hawk Hotel is now accepting reservations.

The 167-year-old Black Hawk Hotel is dedicating several suites for extended stays, from one month to one year. The hotel’s extended stay suites are intended to meet the growing need for flexible housing in the Cedar Valley.

Renovation of several historic hotel rooms to include kitchenettes will be completed throughout the summer, with extended stays available beginning May 15. The remaining hotel rooms at The Black Hawk will continue to serve locals and travelers alike in the same fashion.

"This is a chance to live at the hotel, with our services and staff available to make your stay — however long — comfortable and enjoyable,” said Audrey Kittrell, vice president of business development for Eagle View. Eagle View acquired The Black Hawk Hotel in April 2017.

Recognizing the effects of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry, the Black Hawk Hotel has implemented newcleaning and no-contact policies with the reopening for the safety of guests, staff and community.