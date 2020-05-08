Black Hawk Hotel begins accepting reservations today

CEDAR FALLS -- The Black Hawk Hotel is now accepting reservations.
The 167-year-old Black Hawk Hotel is dedicating several suites for extended stays, from one month to one year. The hotel’s extended stay suites are intended to meet the growing need for flexible housing in the Cedar Valley.
Renovation of several historic hotel rooms to include kitchenettes will be completed throughout the summer, with extended stays available beginning May 15. The remaining hotel rooms at The Black Hawk will continue to serve locals and travelers alike in the same fashion.
"This is a chance to live at the hotel, with our services and staff available to make your stay — however long — comfortable and enjoyable,” said Audrey Kittrell, vice president of business development for Eagle View. Eagle View acquired The Black Hawk Hotel in April 2017.
Recognizing the effects of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry, the Black Hawk Hotel has implemented newcleaning and no-contact policies with the reopening for the safety of guests, staff and community.
The Black Hawk Hotel is making its lobby and bar (Bar Winslow) available for rentable event space. The lobby is being transformed into event space that can accommodate groups of 10-150 (event occupancy will be determined by the current social distancing guidelines).
Bar Winslow anticipates reopening as soon as state guidelines allow, and will also be for-rent for events. Bar Winslow’s private lounge can host groups of 25 for cocktail parties, while the entire bar can be bought out for up to 60 guests.
The adjacent retro motel is open to healthcare professionals who need a place to safely quarantine. The nightly rate has been reduced to $50, with half of the revenue from these reservations donated back to the local health system’s foundation.
Hotels were not mandated to close by state or federal health officials during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the Black Hawk Hotel temporarily suspended new bookings in March.
James D. Magnuson
(1932-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — James D. Magnuson, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, May 6, at Western Home Community’s Nation Cottage.
He was born May 23, 1932, in Wausa, Neb., son of Carl and Beatrice (Bobenmoyer) Magnuson. He graduated from Geneseo High School and attended Iowa State Teacher College and Iowa State University. He married Sandra Bell on Sept. 1, 1955, at St. Ansgars Lutheran Church of Waterloo.
Jim served in the U.S. Marine Corps and following an honorable discharge, worked for John Deere, retiring in 1985 from a management position after 31 years of service.
Survivors: his wife; his children, Michael (Patricia) Magnuson of Eden Prairie, Minn., Cindy Voissem of Waterloo, Laurie Bierl of Cedar Falls, and Allen Magnuson of Evansdale; a brother, Leroy Magnuson (Janet) of La Porte City; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: There will be a memorial service at a later date at St. Paul Lutheran Church and inurnment at Fairview Cemetery, both of Cedar Falls.
Memorials: to his family.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Jim was videotaped for the Voices of Iowa at the Grout Museum (https://www.groutmuseumdistrict.org/voices-of-iowa/detail/59210/James-Magnuson/). He enjoyed nature, led a troop of Sea Cadets for years, and was an avid fisherman. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jim and Sandy enjoyed camping and wintered for 31 years in Arizona.
Christine K. Burchard
(1958-2020)
WATERLOO — Christine K. Burchard, 61, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 6, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 5, 1958, in Waterloo, daughter of Paul and Janett Schuldt Czuba. She married Earl Burchard on Sept. 2, 1983, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Waterloo.
Christine graduated from Columbus High School in 1976. She was a medical receptionist for more than 20 years employed by Covenant-MercyOne.
Survivors: her husband; two sons, Michael and Matthew Burchard, both of Waterloo; a daughter, Katie (Anthony) Damm of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Seth and Aiden Burchard, Gracie Damm and Evan Martinez; a brother, Gerald (Linda) Czuba of Cedar Falls; a sister, Catherine Roquet of Waterloo; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Jim Czuba.
Services: Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Joy A. Johnson
(1949-2020)
WATERLOO — Joy Ann Johnson, 70, died Wednesday, May 6, of respiratory failure.
She was born Aug. 19, 1949, in Waterloo, daughter of Cecil and Darlene Wyatt. Joy graduated from Waterloo East High School and worked various retail jobs, including Mays Drug and Target.
Survivors: a daughter, Aaron (Joseph); two granddaughters, Isabelle and Addison; and a sister, Bonnie (Gary Lee) Thurm.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother.
Services: A private celebration of life to be held at a later date.
She was a huge history buff and a natural born artist, even spending some time operating her own art and craft business.
Adam D. Van Syoc
MASON CITY — Adam D. Van Syoc, 43, of Mason City and formerly of Waterloo, died March 27 in a boating accident. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, around the pond at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City. Interment will follow in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Mona Huckstadt
(1935-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Mona Huckstadt, 84, of Cedar Falls, Iowa died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home. She was born May 21, 1935, to Ella and Phillip Sedlmayr. Mona was united in marriage with Roger Huckstadt on June 18, 1954.
Surviving Mona are her husband, Roger Huckstadt of Cedar Falls, Iowa; two daughters, Vicki Bishop of Marion and Jan Huckstadt of Cedar Falls; two granddaughters, Lindsey (Josh McDermott) Bishop and Lauren (Chavez Clayton) Bishop; one great-grandson, C.J. Clayton; two sisters, Phyllis Millin and Linda Sedlmayr; one brother, Wayne (Carol) Sedlmayr; one sister-in-law, Joan Sedlmayr; and one brother-in-law, Dick Huckstadt.
Mona was preceded in death by her parents, Ella and Phillip Sedlmayr; and one brother, Norman Sedlmayr.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time.
A private family service and burial will be held.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, Iowa is helping the family with arrangements.
David W. Beenken
(1954-2020)
TRAER — David William Beenken, 65, of Traer, died of cancer May 4 at the Cedar Valley Hospice House, Waterloo.
He was born Nov. 4, 1954, son of Donald and Regina (Duffy) Beenken. David graduated from North Tama High School in 1973 and went to Hawkeye Technical College and graduated in diesel mechanics. He worked at Knoop Implement in Traer as a mechanic and later at B&M Equipment in Reinbeck before returning to the family farm where he and his brother raised hogs until 1996 and continued to raise cattle and crops until this spring.
He married Karyn Konicek on Sept. 17, 1977, at Immaculate Conception in Clutier. He was member of Immaculate Conception, Blessing, before its closing in 2006, and then St. Paul in Traer. He served on the Tama County Cattlemen’s Association board.
Survivors: his wife; two sons, Scott (Stephanie) of Hudson, and Shawn (Mallory) of Adel; four grandchildren; his siblings, Jim (Jeanne) of Buckingham, Marguerite (Allen) Hulme of Traer, Jean (Robert) Bellis of Fairbank, Janet (Kevin) McKenna of Storm Lake and Mary (Don) Coffin of West Des Moines; an aunt, Katherine “Kitty” Dolan of Waterloo; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: The family will be available for a drive-through visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at Overton Funeral Home in Traer. A private memorial and graveside service will be held following. A celebration of life is being planned later.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.overtonservice.com
David could be counted on for an infectious smile and good humor, was never one to turn down a good card game and enjoyed bowling league. He loved the farm, often doing repairs for many in the farming community. He loved fishing, especially on or around Pelican Lake in Minnesota.
