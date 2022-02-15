Black Hawk County's youngest children will be gifted free books for five years with this new program

CEDAR FALLS – The area’s youngest residents will receive a free book each month for the first five years of their lives if their parents register for a program coming to Black Hawk County in June.

Seven local libraries and the Cedar Falls Community Foundation are well on their way to raising $75,000 to pay for the first two years of country music singer and songwriter Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

“It makes a huge difference having books in the home and having parents who read to their young children,” said Cedar Falls Library Director Kelly Stern. She and Dunkerton Library Director Michelle Wheeler are spearheading the initiative. “After factoring out race, socio-economic status and other things, a study found reading is one of the lead factors in setting them up for success in the future.”

The libraries will pay $2.10 for each book. That’s $25 dollars per child for one book per month for a whole year. Parton’s program does the rest. That includes getting the books and delivering them to each child’s home.

According to the program’s website, Parton was inspired by her father’s illiteracy, and launched Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in 1995 with a vision to “create a lifelong love of reading, prepare children for school and inspire them to dream.”

It became the “premier early childhood book gifting program in the world” and is responsible for mailing millions of free, age-appropriate books to children in Australia, Canada, United Kingdom and the United States.

The libraries must come up with an estimated $308,000 over the first five-year span. To “plan for the future success,” Stern said, a group of community leaders and stakeholders will be organized.

The Cedar Falls Community Foundation works with individuals who have chosen to use their estates to make planned gifts related to their passions, “creating legacies that have an ongoing consequential impact on our community's quality of life.”

According to Sally Kleiss Timmer, CFCF executive director, the libraries’ initiative is getting a $30,000 boost through the Kathryn “Kay” Ray fund.

The foundation’s website notes Ray was “well known for her large, colorful, broad-brimmed hats and vivacious personality” and asked that two funds established through estate planning benefit the Cedar Falls Public Library and the Cedar Falls Recreation facilities.

Another $10,000 will come from the Friends of Cedar Falls Public Library, Timmer said. The Friends run a used book store, the Book Nook, in support of library services and partake in fundraising throughout the year.

According to Stern, there have been additional commitments, meaning the total amount raised is closer $50,000 at this point.

A donation can be made by visiting: www.cf-communityfoundation.org. Click “donate” at the top of the page, and then scroll down to “Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Fund.”

“We want to emphasize that all the funds will go toward buying books for kids, no administrative fees or anything else,” Timmer said. “It’s definitely a doable goal, and we’re excited to reach it.”

“We hope people will continue to give for many years, and that parents will continue to sign up their kids. We’re really excited about a program that can help all kids in the Cedar Valley. That’s what’s pretty cool about it, it helps all kids,” she added. “Literature at a young age is so important, and everyone can benefit by having more books.”

