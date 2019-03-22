Try 3 months for $3
Eileen Roberts

CLIVE — A Black Hawk County woman tried a new scratch game for the first time and won a $50,000 lottery prize.

Eileen Roberts, 66, of Elk Run Heights, claimed the second of 10 top prizes available in the Iowa Lottery’s new “Frogger Level II” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Kwik Star, 100 W. Gilbert Drive, Evansdale.

Roberts claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids. She said she plans to use her winnings to pay off bills and save for retirement.

Frogger Level II is a $5 scratch game that features three ways to win and overall odds of 1 in 3.5. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

