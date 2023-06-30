Diane Oltmann of Evansdale won the 74th prize of $10,000 in the “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Station Mart, 1119 River Forest Road in Evansdale, and claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

The $100,000 Mega Crossword game is a $10 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.30, 38 top prizes of $100,000 and 76 prizes of $10,000. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.