WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Public Health’s mosquito surveillance efforts indicate the county is experiencing increased levels of West Nile virus within the adult mosquito population. This raises the potential for human cases.

This is part of a season peak of West Nile Virus transmission in the county and further samples are expected to test positive.

To reduce risk of mosquito bites people are encouraged to take extra precaution between dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active, wear insect repellent and protective clothing during outdoor activities, and take necessary steps to prevent mosquito harborage near their homes.

To reduce potential mosquito breeding around the home the following steps can be taken:

Remove or turn over containers, buckets, wheelbarrows, etc. that may accumulate water.

Dispose of any used tires to prevent water accumulation.

Change water in bird baths and wading pools at least once a week.

Clean rain gutters and downspouts to prevent standing water.

Cover rain barrels and unchlorinated pools to prevent mosquito access.

5 reasons mosquitoes may like you more Pregnancy Being a man Type O blood Alcohol Sweat