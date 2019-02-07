WATERLOO — A series of miscommunications has led to the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs office to go without a director until a new one is appointed.
Friday was the last day for Kevin Dill, the VA’s previous director, after he resigned because he was diagnosed with Lewy body disease, a terminal condition.
“We asked for an extension based on Kevin’s willingness, and due to just a travesty of miscommunication he made a decision to formally retire on Friday,” said Heidi Warrington, Black Hawk County VA commissioner. “Our hearts are all sad and that’s all we can say.”
Dill was originally going to stay on until April 1. While Dill is no longer the director he still volunteers at the Black Hawk County VA office.
“After that miscommunication Kevin thought he was being asked to leave on Feb. 1, and he wasn’t,” said Glen Keith, acting Black Hawk County VA commission chair. “We thought it was in our best interest as the commission that it is his decision to be made, and that was his decision.”
The Black Hawk County Commission of Veterans Affairs had an agenda item to appoint Keith as acting director, but he would have to resign as a commissioner, something he and the other commissioners didn’t want him to do.
The commission voted to reject a motion to approve Keith as director unanimously.
“This department has acted without a director prior to when Kevin (Dill) was installed as director,” said Assistant County Attorney Michael Treinen. “You just need to have somebody who can sign frankly, and that can be the acting head of the commission.”
Keith is the acting chair of the commission, while Jeff Griffin, Black Hawk County VA Commission chair, is on vacation. Treinen advised the commission not appoint a new director and rely on the acting chair.
“Those few items I can sign as an acting chair of the commission,” Keith said.
Dill noted the commission approves the bills to be paid.
The commission also discussed having a meeting next week to meet with potential VA director candidates but was unable to come up with a specific time or date.
“We went through all the applicants and vetted them and then did an order of merit list,” Warrington said. “We are in the final stages.”
At least 14 to 15 candidates applied for the position, Warrington said. The commission is able to recommend candidates to the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors for approval.
“We’re getting close,” Warrington said. “We have a handful of qualified (candidates).”
The new director will begin as the Black Hawk VA office holds some of its yearly events. Many of the events were established by Dill, and he wants to encourage persons, groups and corporations to start thinking about what events they want to get involved with this year for veterans.
“Our plans this year are again to build ramps for disabled veterans and widows,” Dill said. “If a group wants to support that they can volunteer materials, time and money.”
“We’re going to need volunteers and sponsorship” for the monthly veteran picnics, Dill said. “If a restaurant or corporation wants to sponsor that picnic by providing food, please reach out to our office.”
There will be another veteran stand down this year, he said. Dill encourages the public, corporations and organizations to get involved.
“We want to keep these things going,” Dill said. “We can’t do it without the public’s help.”
