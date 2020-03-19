Black Hawk County urges patience on COVID-19 testing

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County health officials are urging patience as efforts to secure more coronavirus test kits continue.

"We're hopeful that in the months to come that we will have more resources, and as we have those we'll be able to test more," said Dr. Russell Adams, chief medical officer at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

"Ideally you want to know what is the prevalence not only in our community but in our country," he added. "There is a lot of effort in the country to obtain the resources that we need not only for testing but also for the treatment."

Adams and others speaking at a Thursday briefing on the county's COVID-19 response said they are continually facing questions about testing protocols. Not everyone who wants a test can get one.

"We have a problem with having enough materials for testing," Adams said. "Because we have a lack of resources we want to test the persons that it is most important to test."

Persons without symptoms don't need to be tested. A person with mild systems should contact their primary care provider or urgent care to get advice on what to do.