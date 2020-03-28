Black Hawk County tallies 6th COVID-19 case

WATERLOO -- Only one new case of coronavirus should be tallied for Black Hawk County, not two as the state health department had said earlier Friday, according to the county health director.
Saying it was a "duplicate," Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said the county's sixth case -- a middle-aged adult between the ages of 41 and 60 -- was travel-associated, and related to the state's fourth case, which was also a middle-aged adult.
That meant the county, as of Friday, still had no documented community spread of the virus.
"I think our numbers obviously indicate that we're doing something right, and so we're going to try and keep doing something right," said Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson.
Officials said keeping the precautionary measures the county put in place needed to continue to be followed.
"Again, we ask if you have traveled outside of Iowa, for business or vacation, in the last 14 days: Please stay home and isolate," Egbuonye said. "We need your help because we're all in this together."
Thompson said the county's emergency operations center got another delivery of masks, gloves and gowns on Thursday, delivered by the Iowa Army National Guard from the Strategic National Supply, and said it was "quite a bit larger than the first one" that came in earlier this week.
"They told me to have a forklift and pallet jack, and I think it took three of us 10 seconds to unload five or 10 boxes. So that was very disappointing," Thompson said of the first shipment of PPE. He said the county's two hospitals, MercyOne and UnityPoint, were given first crack at the supplies, followed by EMS and then first responders.
More than 70 Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen were currently on State Active Duty supporting the COVID-19 pandemic response by delivering PPE, the Iowa Army National Guard said this week.
Thompson said hospitals shutting down their non-essential services early, such as elective surgeries and procedures, has helped them to cross-train those people in other areas.
That, plus the area's relatively low coronavirus cases so far, meant staffing wasn't an issue at MercyOne or UnityPoint hospitals.
"At this point in time, they weren't terribly concerned staffing-wise," Thompson said.
Mental Health
While most other medical providers have banned walk-in appointments, there have been "minimal" changes to the services at UnityPoint Health-Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center, said executive director Tom Eachus on Friday.
"Most mental health providers in the county are moving towards telephonic services, or telehealth services, but we are still seeing people that walk into our office, and we are doing what we can," he said.
He expected the effects of the virus to be longer-lasting than other types of disasters in terms of patients' mental health needs.
Those with questions could call his office at 319-234-2893 or 1-800-583-1526.
UNI
The University of Northern Iowa will now accept all "credit/no credit" courses taken in the spring semester this year as future transfer credits from all other colleges, saying it was "acting early to remove a significant barrier for future students."
Normally, credit/no credit classes couldn't be counted towards requirements. With the announced switch, undergraduate students choosing to change a class from graded to credit/no credit during Spring 2020 may count those classes toward requirements in their majors or liberal arts core requirements.
Credit-only classes do not impact a student's grade point average.
UNI is also extending the deadline to change a class from graded to credit/no credit through the last day of finals on May 8, and extending the deadline for students to drop a class without a grade until the end of finals on May 8.
