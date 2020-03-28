Black Hawk County tallies 6th COVID-19 case

WATERLOO -- Only one new case of coronavirus should be tallied for Black Hawk County, not two as the state health department had said earlier Friday, according to the county health director.

Saying it was a "duplicate," Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said the county's sixth case -- a middle-aged adult between the ages of 41 and 60 -- was travel-associated, and related to the state's fourth case, which was also a middle-aged adult.

That meant the county, as of Friday, still had no documented community spread of the virus.

"I think our numbers obviously indicate that we're doing something right, and so we're going to try and keep doing something right," said Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson.

Officials said keeping the precautionary measures the county put in place needed to continue to be followed.

"Again, we ask if you have traveled outside of Iowa, for business or vacation, in the last 14 days: Please stay home and isolate," Egbuonye said. "We need your help because we're all in this together."