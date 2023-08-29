WATERLOO — What was almost nonexistent just more than a decade ago in Black Hawk County has reared its head again. The county has the highest rate of syphilis, a disease spread through sex, in the state.

In 2022, there were 51 cases of syphilis. That may not seem like a lot but Rebecca Smith, the disease prevention specialist for Black Hawk County Public Health, said it’s a significant increase because just five years ago there were 15 cases. Since 2013, the first recent year with trackable cases, there has been a 467% increase.

Kristen Larter is a women’s health nurse practitioner in the family planning clinic at Allen Women’s Health. She saw the first signs of the increase a few years ago.

“I never had anyone positive for syphilis,” she said. “But in the last three years, we’ve seen multiple cases each year.”

One of the reasons she believes the sexually transmitted infection is on the rise is because people aren’t thinking about it.

“People just aren’t aware about syphilis, that it’s coming back and something they have to be tested for,” she said. “I don’t think people know where to get tested or a lot of people don’t have symptoms.

A person can get syphilis by direct contact with a syphilis sore during vaginal, anal or oral sex.

The first stage, called the primary stage, comes with ulcers or sores in the genital area or mouth. The bumps usually last a few weeks and can disappear if they are not treated. If left untreated, the secondary stage can include skin rash, fevers, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches and headaches.

In the third and fourth stages, a person could have no symptoms but after a while, the infection can travel to the brain and start affecting it, resulting in symptoms as severe as mental deterioration, blindness and hearing loss, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If someone is pregnant with a child and has syphilis, the infection can spread to the baby through the blood via the placenta and umbilical cord. This is called congenital syphilis.

Having syphilis can lead to a smaller baby, as well as make it more likely for the baby to be born too early or stillborn. It can deform the baby’s bones and cause ailments like anemia, jaundice, blindness and deafness. Children with congenital syphilis live with it for the rest of their lives because it is in their DNA, according to Smith.

Although less common in Black Hawk County, congenital syphilis has very severe implications for a child. Smith said last year there were zero congenital cases but two women were diagnosed with the infection and were treated before the birth.

She said so far this year, there have been some congenital cases but she doesn’t have that number yet.

There is no concrete answer for why syphilis is becoming more common. The increasing number of cases isn’t confined to Black Hawk County – more people are being diagnosed in the state and across the county.

Both Larter and Smith have their own speculation on why this is happening.

One reason, Larter said, could be the decrease in STI testing during the COVID-19 pandemic. She thinks if people didn’t have symptoms – which can occur in many cases – people didn’t come in for testing and then unknowingly passed it to other people.

She and Smith both think with the idea that syphilis is “uncommon,” people aren’t aware that they even need to get tested. Smith said syphilis was more rampant from the 1940s to 1990s, according to CDC data. The CDC also states syphilis reached a “historic low” in 2000 and 2001.

“There was more testing going on or there was more awareness of syphilis back then,” Smith said, stating that increased testing results in more cases.

She also believes that in the U.S., as well as Black Hawk County, people aren’t educated on the matter. Providers may not be educating their patients on syphilis or having conversations with them, she suggested.

Smith has seen higher rates of syphilis within the Black and Latino communities. One reason for this, she said, is that those individuals don’t always go to a health care provider – especially if they are not born in the U.S. and don’t feel comfortable.

In Black Hawk County’s 2022 data, men had 78% of the syphilis cases. With women making up less than one-fourth of the cases, she said that the public health department is seeing an increase of cases in women.

As for age ranges, it is across the board with cases mostly affecting people aged 20 to 54. The age range with the most cases in the county is 30 to 34 years old.

Earlier this year, the public health department sent out a letter to providers to be more proactive in testing for syphilis in pregnant people. Usually, people get tested for syphilis as well as HIV during their first prenatal appointment.

“A lot of time, providers don’t do additional syphilis or HIV testing,” Smith said. “We’ve been seeing people exposing themselves (to those diseases) between prenatal appointments.”

The letter asks providers to do testing at the 28-week appointment, or the beginning of the third trimester, as well as when the baby is delivered.

The department is also teaching pregnant people and other sexually active patients about testing recommendations. They are doing more sexual health assessments, such as asking how many partners they have, their gender, their sexual orientation, and their past STI history.

Smith said her department is going into the field, giving presentations to providers about syphilis and congenital syphilis, along with looking at their clinic’s procedures. In addition, they are hoping to do more outreach testing events.

At Larter’s clinic, providers offer blood tests to every patient they see. A general STI test, or “routine test,” as she called it, tests for chlamydia and gonorrhea and is done through urine collection or a vaginal swab. Syphilis, HIV and hepatitis can only be identified through a blood test.

Both Larter and Smith said when many people ask for a test, they are more often tested for chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Larter said patients wanting to do a blood test in her clinic have increased, with almost 50% of them asking for one.

Smith said sexually active people should be tested annually.

“Everyone should be tested at least once for syphilis,” she said. “But with it being on the rise and there can be no symptoms with it, anyone having sex should be routinely tested every year – especially if they have new or multiple partners.”

If someone tests positive for syphilis it can be cured. If they’ve had syphilis for less than a year, a single shot of penicillin can do the trick. Those infected for longer may need additional doses, according to the Mayo Clinic. Other antibiotics could be used if someone is allergic to penicillin.

As for pregnant people, the only treatment is penicillin. If allergic, patients can undergo a desensitization process in order to take the medicine.

The best way to reduce the risk of syphilis is to use a condom but Larter said it could still be transmitted through skin-to-skin contact not covered by a condom. Regular screening should also be performed.

Although the clinic Larter works at is a women’s health clinic, men can also be seen and receive tests.

Anyone can also be seen at Black Hawk County Public Health where free, confidential testing for chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and HIV are offered.

