Black Hawk County Supervisors disagree on warming center funding

While the supervisors agreed there is a need for the services, Little said the county already does its share and disagreed with the characterization of the funds.

“As a taxpayer, I take difference with that, when you call my tax dollars ‘extra money’ in the reserve,” Little said. “I think we always have to be cautious when we spend money outside the budget,” Little said.

Supervisors said they wanted to see city governments and the Department of Health contribute to the warming center project.

Laylin noted the county’s financial landscape for the coming months and years is uncertain in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have always been asking our staff to reconsider projects or push back projects or delay projects, things that our county is obligated to do,” Laylin said. “We need a discussion on what projects we are going to be pulling back from and then stepping out with other projects. We all know there is going to be a lot of needs in this community based on what we’ve seen from COVID and people out of jobs and how important that is going to be.”

In the end, Trelka rescinded the request with the possibility of bringing up proposal again at a later date.

