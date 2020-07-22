Black Hawk County Supervisors disagree on warming center funding

WATERLOO — County funding for a nonprofit’s proposed warming and resource center was put on hold Tuesday when Black Hawk County supervisors said they want more information on the homeless project.
Supervisors Craig White, Linda Laylin and Tom Little said they would also like to see financial commitments from other governments before contributing county money.
Chairman Chris Schwartz said Hospitality House, which currently offers day services and programming for the homeless population, has made an offer to purchase the former dentist office building and barber shop at 424 South St. across from Washington Park to add overnight accommodations.
The plan would later involve moving Hospitality House’s Mulberry Street office to the new site.
Supervisor Dan Trelka proposed the county put $100,000 toward the purchase. The money would come from the county government’s reserves created by reduced spending during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is simply so much more than a warming center. It’s a resource center so that we can help guide individuals in getting on a path,” Trelka said.
The former warming center location at the old Hawkeye Community College building at 840 W. Fourth St. is no longer available, and it isn’t feasible to fit the Mulberry Street location with sprinklers, Trelka said.
While the supervisors agreed there is a need for the services, Little said the county already does its share and disagreed with the characterization of the funds.
“As a taxpayer, I take difference with that, when you call my tax dollars ‘extra money’ in the reserve,” Little said. “I think we always have to be cautious when we spend money outside the budget,” Little said.
Supervisors said they wanted to see city governments and the Department of Health contribute to the warming center project.
Laylin noted the county’s financial landscape for the coming months and years is uncertain in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have always been asking our staff to reconsider projects or push back projects or delay projects, things that our county is obligated to do,” Laylin said. “We need a discussion on what projects we are going to be pulling back from and then stepping out with other projects. We all know there is going to be a lot of needs in this community based on what we’ve seen from COVID and people out of jobs and how important that is going to be.”
In the end, Trelka rescinded the request with the possibility of bringing up proposal again at a later date.
