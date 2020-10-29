Black Hawk County Sheriff's race: Tony Thompson

WATERLOO — With the former Waterloo police chief running against the current county sheriff, the race for the county’s top law enforcement position was always going to be an interesting race to follow.

But the campaign between Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson and Republican Dan Trelka heated up just hours after Trelka announced he was challenging Thompson for the job last October.

“If Chief Trelka thinks he can do a better job, then he is more than welcome to run. But he had better get himself far better educated than he is right now on what this job entails and how to do it,” Thompson said last year, adding, “I like competition, and I look forward to a spirited campaign.”

Reflecting on the campaign a year later as the election draws near Nov. 3, Thompson agreed it has certainly been spirited.

“There’s strong beliefs on both sides, and it’s a true campaign in every sense of the word,” Thompson said. “There’s misinformation, there’s frustration, there’s heartache, there’s highs and lows.”

Trelka — a current county supervisor — has clashed with Thompson even on the day-to-day business of the county, including in March when Trelka opposed starting up an emergency operations center as the coronavirus pandemic hit the state.