Black Hawk County Sheriff's race: Tony Thompson

WATERLOO — With the former Waterloo police chief running against the current county sheriff, the race for the county’s top law enforcement position was always going to be an interesting race to follow.
But the campaign between Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson and Republican Dan Trelka heated up just hours after Trelka announced he was challenging Thompson for the job last October.
“If Chief Trelka thinks he can do a better job, then he is more than welcome to run. But he had better get himself far better educated than he is right now on what this job entails and how to do it,” Thompson said last year, adding, “I like competition, and I look forward to a spirited campaign.”
Reflecting on the campaign a year later as the election draws near Nov. 3, Thompson agreed it has certainly been spirited.
“There’s strong beliefs on both sides, and it’s a true campaign in every sense of the word,” Thompson said. “There’s misinformation, there’s frustration, there’s heartache, there’s highs and lows.”
Trelka — a current county supervisor — has clashed with Thompson even on the day-to-day business of the county, including in March when Trelka opposed starting up an emergency operations center as the coronavirus pandemic hit the state.
Thompson said he started the EOC after discussions with the emergency management coordinator and county health director, and had no regrets about the timing since the county’s cases and deaths began climbing quickly afterwards. He disputes that the number of emergency briefings held had anything to do with his re-election.
“The criticism I had gotten is being a sheriff (who is) that closely engaged with the pandemic, and I get the optics of it,” Thompson said. “It was kind of an, everything converging in this perfect storm kind of scenario that people saw me taking advantage of, when really, it was just me doing what I think anybody in an operation cell would have been doing at the same time.”
Thompson also lamented that Black Hawk County failed to pass a mask mandate last month, even as the county’s two largest cities, Waterloo and Cedar Falls, did so. Trelka, along with three other supervisors, opposed it.
“I don’t understand why it’s become so polarized and so partisan,” Thompson said of wearing a face covering in public.
He said his office wouldn’t generally enforce such a mandate, calling it “such low-hanging fruit, we wouldn’t even mess with that.” But he said it was the right tool to encourage compliance and reduce coronavirus cases.
“It is an opportunity missed for public education, and to give those businesses that don’t want to be the bad guy an out to do the right thing,” he said.
The clashes between the two law enforcement veterans have continued on televised debates and Facebook forums alike, running the gamut from policy differences on policing strategies to ad hominem attacks on each other’s supposed tempers, with Trelka claiming sheriff’s office employees told him Thompson yells and swears in anger.
“Dan Trelka has never seen, nor heard me swear in anger, nor has he ever witnessed me yell in his 10 short years in this community,” Thompson retorted. “I certainly possess the temperament necessary to hold this job, and have held it favorably for 12 years.”
Then there was the dust-up last month, when notable local Republican Josh Wilson gave his endorsement not to Trelka, but to Thompson, the Democrat. People with knowledge of the county Republican Party’s inner workings told The Courier the endorsement had so irritated Trelka that he called an emergency meeting of party leaders.
“I supported Tony the first time he ran for office and believe he’s done a great job,” Wilson wrote in his endorsement on his Facebook profile. “Tony has always treated me with respect and he’s always willing to listen. In my opinion, he’s earned another term.”
There’s also the matter of the so-called “Warrior Wine” — bottles of which Trelka had been known to pass out to members of his Waterloo Police Department for exemplary work — which worried Thompson. He said it illustrates the difference in policing styles between the two men: Trelka’s “warrior mindset” versus Thompson’s “guardian” one.
“I know what it is to go to war,” Thompson said, noting his 21 years of service and six deployments with the Iowa Army National Guard. (Trelka is a veteran of the U.S. Marines.)
Thompson said that warrior mentality was standard operating procedure for soldiers in war zones, but believes the same mentality shouldn’t be applied to community policing.
“When you’re giving out Warrior Wine as rewards for doing good work, you’re predicating a warrior culture. And it causes me to wonder: Who are we going to war with?” Thompson said. “You’re pitting yourself against your own citizenry. And I think when we start talking about the current state of policing, there’s no place in the law enforcement profession for that kind of mentality.”
Thompson noted he’s worked to train his deputies in a San Antonio-based program of crisis intervention for the past two years, noting several Waterloo police officers also sat in on the training.
He said that kind of training — which includes mental health, first aid and trauma-informed training — is particularly important for those working in the Black Hawk County Jail, but also leads to fewer incidents of his deputies deploying Tasers or firing their guns.
“The more they can figure out how to interpersonally communicate, how to de-escalate, how to relate ... the better they interact and the more credibility they get,” Thompson said. “It’s because we have all these skill sets.”
Besides continuing that training, Thompson is looking to finish “modernization issues” at the jail, largely paid for by inmate funds, as well as constructing more buildings for law enforcement training at the county’s firing range.
He also wants to see the results of an eight-year, $3 million software collaboration for emergency officials of all departments in the county, calling it “one of my last really big projects” before he retires. Thompson noted he wouldn’t run for another term.
"I think you've got two pretty well-liked candidates," Thompson said of the sheriff's race. "But if you really do your homework and you start paying attention to what this is really about, it's not about personality; it's not necessarily about law enforcement experience. It's about who can be a sheriff."
