Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson remembers 9/11

For me, I got back to work. As a deputy sheriff, I threw myself at my duties. As an instructor at the military academy, I trained NCOs as quickly and efficiently as we could. I stood up for physical security and installation defense training courses for deploying units, and committed my extra time to sending deployed units care packages from home.

Words cannot explain the pride of watching a country come together in a time of crisis and the heartbreak when it falls apart because of pure politics. On this anniversary of Sept. 11, we can all reflect on how we felt on that fateful day and the weeks and months following those barbaric attacks on U.S. soil, and focus less on partisan politics or which politician said what lately on social media (just to gain some media attention).

I think we can build stronger and more unified once again. The might and strength of this country is not in Washington and not with our political ideologies, but with our salt-of-the-earth, everyday citizens. Like the ones I served with, who would gladly and willingly lay down their lives for you and me, without hesitation for the concept of freedom and democracy. Not for a political party or social media post, or for the fad or popular opinion of the day.