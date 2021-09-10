Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson remembers 9/11

On Sept. 11, 2001, I was in the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office when someone said a plane had just hit the World Trade Center in New York City. We all crowded into our training room around a small television and watched the drama unfold and suddenly, without warning, the second plane hit the second tower. I will never forget the silence that fell over that room of deputies. I remember looking at each other and acknowledging that this was no accident. We were under attack.
It changed everything. At the time, I was also a military police officer in the Iowa Army National Guard, but was teaching at the Iowa Military Academy. I was in charge of the Basic and Advanced Non-Commissioned Officer’s Training Programs and training junior leaders to take on more challenging leadership roles in the U.S. Army and National Guard systems.
A flood of concern and frustration fell over me that day, knowing that our world was about to change and understanding what we were about to face would be unprecedented. I thought about Pearl Harbor and what our grandparents and great grandparents must have felt like on Dec. 7, 1941.
Like most, I was numb. Unbelieving. Scared. And knowing several who would be rushing into harm’s way (and watching New York’s finest fire and police running into the hazard). I was also overcome by an odd sense of pride and obligation.
I remember that day was just dizzying. You couldn’t get enough information. You couldn’t get enough footage. Each angle presented new details, and as the day unfolded and more planes crashed into farm fields and the Pentagon, it was confirmed that this would simply be the start of a new and difficult era for our nation.
As reports continued to surface about the culprits and American pride began to build, anger and retribution raged in me as well. I, too, was pining for a fight.
By this time in my military career I’d had six military deployments and was teaching to keep from getting divorced! My oldest son was born while my brother-in-law and I were deployed in 1995 and I promised to seek another military job (hence the military academy).
Now both of my sons serve, one in a medical helicopter ambulance unit and the other in the 133rd Infantry as a communications specialist. My father made a career out of the military, both as a Marine in Vietnam and then in the U.S. Army following that deployment as a career of 41 years.
Because the military has been my life and public service has been normal to my entire existence, I suffered through finding a way to fight while serving our community. “Suffered” is truly the word for it and any veteran, combat or otherwise, can relate to that feeling I am attempting to describe.
We know the sacrifice and the danger of deployment. We know the heartache and frustration, but we do it anyway because of the service-mindedness and selflessness of that calling.
From the hours after the last plane fell from the skies, I will submit that veterans all over this country reenlisted, joined service groups by the hundreds, and fought for other ways to “get into the fight” in some form or another.
For me, I got back to work. As a deputy sheriff, I threw myself at my duties. As an instructor at the military academy, I trained NCOs as quickly and efficiently as we could. I stood up for physical security and installation defense training courses for deploying units, and committed my extra time to sending deployed units care packages from home.
Words cannot explain the pride of watching a country come together in a time of crisis and the heartbreak when it falls apart because of pure politics. On this anniversary of Sept. 11, we can all reflect on how we felt on that fateful day and the weeks and months following those barbaric attacks on U.S. soil, and focus less on partisan politics or which politician said what lately on social media (just to gain some media attention).
I think we can build stronger and more unified once again. The might and strength of this country is not in Washington and not with our political ideologies, but with our salt-of-the-earth, everyday citizens. Like the ones I served with, who would gladly and willingly lay down their lives for you and me, without hesitation for the concept of freedom and democracy. Not for a political party or social media post, or for the fad or popular opinion of the day.
That day, Sept. 11, 2001, I was numb, unbelieving, scared, but I was also proud of who I was. I was an American. I was the member of one of the strongest fighting forces on the planet. I was committed to the ideals of faith, fellowship, comradeship and freedom for all who seek it. Regardless of where they were, what they wore, what color their skin, how they spoke, I was willing to fight and die for their right to live free from oppression and to defend against people the likes of whom attacked our great country.
Now, I have two sons willing to commit to these same ideals. That makes me more proud than you can possibly know. Though I recognize that they may be sent into harm’s way one day, I pray that they have trained hard and have lived life such that their decisions allow them to come home safe to continue that service for years to come. All of these things I reflect on as the anniversary of this horrible day is upon us.
Tony Thompson is the Black Hawk County sheriff.