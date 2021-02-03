Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson being urged to run for governor

Thompson, who said he relies on his faith for direction, said the "level of dysfunction" at the state capitol makes him yearn for positivity. He wants government to succeed, but said he is unsure how he fits into the "grand scheme of things."

He said no one from the Iowa Democratic Party contacted him about the 2022 governor's race. Running for governor would be more realistic if he got support from major decision-makers at the state level, he said. Thompson said he respects prominent Democrats like state Auditor Rob Sand and state Rep. Todd Prichard, the House minority Leader.

"I've been at the state Capitol lobbying for the things that I think make Black Hawk County citizens safer, but I've not really been engaged at a state government level looking at all 99 counties," Thompson said. "It's very easy for me to cast stones on a particular issue when I'm not dealing with all those other influences."

He said he embraces his ability to only focus on Black Hawk County. People urging for him to run for governor is merely "a sign of the times," he said. People want fresh outsiders to assume government roles, he said, similar to the election of former President Donald Trump.