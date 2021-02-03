Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson being urged to run for governor

WATERLOO — A run for governor could be in the future for Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson, though he's unsure he would be the best fit for the job.
He has been encouraged to run by some professors, residents and people in the state's labor movement. He said the support is "flattering" but his main focus remains on completing projects at the sheriff's office, the department he began leading in 2008. He said he is focused on planning for the transition of power to his successor when his term ends in 2024.
But his work at the sheriff's office catapulted him into the national spotlight. He spoke with journalists at CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times and other outlets about the COVID-19 outbreak at the Tyson plant in Waterloo. His advocacy got the attention of a broad audience.
Thompson started the county's emergency operations center during COVID-19 to share information between agencies.
"It's very nice to hear that people appreciate your position or your convictions or the passion that you bring to a specific issue or whatever, but I think that my mission is very clear," Thompson said. "I ran for re-election to be the county sheriff because I have goals and a focus right now on making our county sheriff's office better."
Thompson, who said he relies on his faith for direction, said the "level of dysfunction" at the state capitol makes him yearn for positivity. He wants government to succeed, but said he is unsure how he fits into the "grand scheme of things."
He said no one from the Iowa Democratic Party contacted him about the 2022 governor's race. Running for governor would be more realistic if he got support from major decision-makers at the state level, he said. Thompson said he respects prominent Democrats like state Auditor Rob Sand and state Rep. Todd Prichard, the House minority Leader.
"I've been at the state Capitol lobbying for the things that I think make Black Hawk County citizens safer, but I've not really been engaged at a state government level looking at all 99 counties," Thompson said. "It's very easy for me to cast stones on a particular issue when I'm not dealing with all those other influences."
He said he embraces his ability to only focus on Black Hawk County. People urging for him to run for governor is merely "a sign of the times," he said. People want fresh outsiders to assume government roles, he said, similar to the election of former President Donald Trump.
"It's not that I'm the right person at all, but somebody from outside of the golden dome — somebody from outside of central Iowa being able to bring a new perspective, new growth, new breath to that race is probably what is enticing, not Tony Thompson," he said.
Thompson has a master's degree in public administration and is an adjunct professor at area colleges, including the University of Northern Iowa. He said he is open to future careers in academia or government. Growing up watching his father serve in the Army, he feels a connection to public service.
"The surest way for evil to prevail is for good people to do nothing, right?" Thompson said. "I want good people to do good things. ... I don't know what my future holds for me. I don't know what God has planned for me. But I'm open to all of it."
He said he would be interested in heightening the inclusion of counties in statewide decision-making. It's a criticism he has of current Gov. Kim Reynolds. Thompson said the governor's proposed Back the Blue Act left out the perspective of law enforcement agencies.
He criticized the state's initial Test Iowa program for leaving out local perspectives.
"There's a lot of things that I would love to be toe-to-toe and have conversation about," Thompson said. "There's been a lot of dancing around issues that I think there needs to be onus and transparency on, but at the end of the day, I'm just as quick to say I'm not in those shoes."
Thompson was re-elected as sheriff in November. If he ran and was elected governor, Thompson would become the first state head from Black Hawk County since 1969.