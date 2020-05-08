Black Hawk County sees three more COVID-19 deaths

In addition the deaths, which had been confined to the Pavilion care facility, two more residents tested positive for COVID-19 at the Lakeview Landing building.

"Both were immediately moved to the Pavilion," Gates said. "The concern now is that the infection has spread to both health center buildings."

She also noted 21 employees were quarantined after testing positive, but no Friendship Village staff members have died to date. Some have recovered and are able to return to work.

No other Black Hawk County long-term care centers had reported outbreaks based on the IDPH definition of having three or more residents who've tested positive within a single building.

But Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls reported Thursday that confirmed cases included two residents and four employees of Deery Suites nursing home; two employees at Windhaven assisted living; one resident at Thalman Square assisted living; and one employee at Windermere independent living.

New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls had reported one resident and five staff with positive tests through Wednesday. Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo reported a week ago that one resident and two employees had contacted COVID-19.