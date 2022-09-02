Black Hawk County Republicans to host dinner

WATERLOO – The Black Hawk County Republicans are holding the 2022 Lincoln, Reagan, Trump Dinner on Oct. 2 at the Waterloo Elks Club from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Speakers will include Jeff Kaufmann, the chair of the Republican Party of Iowa, and Leon Mosley, former co-chair of the Republican Party of Iowa and former Black Hawk County Supervisor.

Cost is $60 per reservation. To reserve a seat or make a donation go to blackhawkgop.org.

For more information, contact Cindy Wells at (319) 404-7308 or cjwsews@mchsi.com.