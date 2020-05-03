Black Hawk County reaches 15 deaths linked to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Two additional people in Black Hawk County have died of the coronavirus, and one more died in Bremer County, according to numbers released by the state on Sunday.

The additions bring to 15 the number of COVID-19 deaths in Black Hawk County and five in Bremer County, according to Iowa Department of Public Health numbers.

The three were described as elderly adults over age 81.

Additional deaths disclosed Sunday include one older adult in Dallas County (age 61 to 80), one older adult in Dubuque County, two older adults in Polk County and two elderly adults in Poweshiek County.

Sunday's figures included 528 additional positive cases in Iowa, bringing the total 9,169.

There was an additional 2,932 negative tests for a total of 44,017 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. 77 percent of new positive cases today are in the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday a total of 184 deaths have been reported in the state. The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher, though, because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.