Black Hawk County Public Health offers incentives for COVID-19 vaccination

Black Hawk County Public Health has announced an incentive program to increase vaccination rates among residents within the county.

The Black Hawk County COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Program includes a raffle of 20 $500 gift card baskets.

This incentive program aims to increase the current 58.2% vaccination rate of county residents 18 and older to 75% by July 29.

Four prizes will be drawn at noon every Friday in July, beginning July 2. Black Hawk County Public Health will notify winners. The vaccine incentive program is funded with local grant funds from the Otto Schoitz Foundation.

To eligible for vaccine incentives, recipients must be a Black Hawk County resident age 18 or older. The recipient must receive their initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine between June 11-July 29. The recipient must have a current Black Hawk County address listed in the Iowa Immunization Registry Information System. Complete rules for this promotion can be found on the Black Hawk County Public Health website.