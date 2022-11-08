Black Hawk County Public Health offering COVID-19 booster clinic

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Public Health is hosting a community COVID-19 booster clinic from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 18.

It will be at the Public Health Center located on the fifth floor of the Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave.

The Moderna bivalent booster will be provided for people 18 and older.

To receive the Moderna bivalent booster, people will need to have completed their primary vaccination series, with the last vaccination being administered at least two months after completing the primary series or booster.

ID cards or insurance information are not required, however all registrants will need to provide contact information and complete a consent form prior to vaccination. Those with COVID-19 vaccine cards are asked to bring them. Appointments are available but walk-ins are welcome.

Deputy Director Kaitlin Emrich hopes the community will take advantage of being boosted before colder weather arrives.

“We always see an increase in respiratory illnesses during the winter season. By getting boosted, you can protect yourself and your family from becoming seriously ill with COVID-19 and be healthier to enjoy the winter and holiday season,” said Emrich.

While the Nov. 18 clinic is for adults 18 and older, COVID-19 vaccination is encouraged for everyone ages 6 months and up. The CDC currently recommends people aged 5 and older receive one bivalent booster if it has been at least two months since their last COVID-19 vaccine primary or booster dose.