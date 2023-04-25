WATERLOO – Black Hawk County Public Health is partnering with the University of Northern Iowa Student Health Center to offer sexual health services for students.

Sexual health services include testing and treatment for HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and other infections. Clinic staff will also provide safer sex counseling and answer questions. Free condoms and sexual health supplies are also available as needed.

Clinic services are provided from 1 to 3 p.m. on the first and third Mondays at the UNI Student Health Center, located at 1600 West 23rd St. in Cedar Falls.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are welcome. Students may incur a fee for services provided outside of the public health clinic hours.

