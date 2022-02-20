Black Hawk County Public Health expands sexual health services to free clinic

Black Hawk County Public Health is partnering with UnityPoint Health and Allen College to offer sexual health services at the ACE-SAP Free Clinic in Waterloo.

Sexual health services include testing and treatment for HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis, along with other infections. Black Hawk County staff will also provide safer sex counseling, answer questions, and provide free condoms as needed. Services are free and confidential.

The ACE-SAP Free Clinic is well utilized by the community, and the expansion of sexual health services to the clinic removes the barrier of time and transportation for additional services. Along with sexual health services, the ACE-SAP Free Clinic offers a variety of preventative and acute healthcare, along with mental health, dental, and pharmacy services.

Clinic services will be provided during the regular ACE-SAP clinic schedule. The clinic follows the school calendar and is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays and from from 1 p.m.–6 p.m. every other Wednesday. Walk-ins are welcome. Information on the clinic and the full schedule can be found at: https://www.allencollege.edu/ace-sap-free-clinic.

For more information on sexual health clinic services, call (319) 291-2413 or visit our website at https://www.bhcpublichealth.org/services/sti-hiv-testing.

