 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Black Hawk County Public Health expands sexual health services to free clinic

  • 0

Black Hawk County Public Health is partnering with UnityPoint Health and Allen College to offer sexual health services at the ACE-SAP Free Clinic in Waterloo.

Sexual health services include testing and treatment for HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis, along with other infections. Black Hawk County staff will also provide safer sex counseling, answer questions, and provide free condoms as needed. Services are free and confidential.

The ACE-SAP Free Clinic is well utilized by the community, and the expansion of sexual health services to the clinic removes the barrier of time and transportation for additional services. Along with sexual health services, the ACE-SAP Free Clinic offers a variety of preventative and acute healthcare, along with mental health, dental, and pharmacy services.

Clinic services will be provided during the regular ACE-SAP clinic schedule. The clinic follows the school calendar and is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays and from from 1 p.m.–6 p.m. every other Wednesday. Walk-ins are welcome. Information on the clinic and the full schedule can be found at: https://www.allencollege.edu/ace-sap-free-clinic.

People are also reading…

For more information on sexual health clinic services, call (319) 291-2413 or visit our website at https://www.bhcpublichealth.org/services/sti-hiv-testing.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented" sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News